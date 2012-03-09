TEXT-S&P raises CIT Group rating

Overview -- CIT has unencumbered a large portion of its balance sheet, significantly lowered its funding costs, and stabilized its business profile. -- We are raising CIT's long-term issuer credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. -- We believe CIT will gradually reduce its funding costs and improve profitability in 2012 without loosening its risk management policies. Rating Action On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on CIT Group Inc. (CIT) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our ratings on the company's Series C notes and legacy unsecured debt (reinstated upon its emergence from bankruptcy) to 'BB-', respectively from 'B+' and 'B'. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the company's revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from 'BB'. (The revolving credit facility had previously been secured.) Rationale The rating action reflects CIT's efforts to unencumber a large portion of its balance sheet, significantly lower its funding costs, and stabilize its business profile. On March 9, 2012, CIT will complete the redemption of its remaining $4 billion of Series A debt, unencumbering a substantial portion its balance sheet and further reducing its funding costs. This redemption will trigger the removal of the security package from CIT's revolving credit facility and Series C notes, per those instruments' covenants, leaving them unsecured. Pro-forma for the redemption and excluding CIT's commercial bank subsidiary, secured debt would have accounted for less than half of total debt at Dec. 31, 2011, down from almost 100% a year earlier. (The remaining secured debt relates to structured funding vehicles.) Excluding CIT Bank, the company's unencumbered assets will be well in excess of its unsecured debt. The redemption accelerates CIT's efforts to lower its funding costs and improve its profitability. Upon redemption, the company will have repaid or redeemed over $12 billion in high-cost debt since the end of 2010, replaced largely by a series of lower-cost debt issues and deposits. Since year-end 2010, it has issued $5.25 billion in notes at a weighted average interest rate of 5.4%, entered into a $2 billion revolving credit facility at LIBOR + 2.75% (this will change to LIBOR + 2.50% concurrent with these rating actions), and raised $1.6 billion in deposits at CIT Bank. Pro-forma for these actions (excluding the impact of fresh start accounting), CIT's consolidated weighted-average borrowing cost was 4.28% at Dec. 31, 2011, 169 bps lower than at year-end 2009. We expect that rate to fall further as the company repays/refinances $8.8 billion of higher-cost Series C debt and increases its deposits (it now funds the majority of U.S. volume for its corporate and vendor finance businesses, as well as select transportation loans and assets, through CIT Bank). Nevertheless, CIT's funding costs, while significantly improved, remain considerably higher than that of its bank peers and some non-bank competitors. We believe that, even at a 1% charge-off rate, CIT currently would only be modestly profitable on a core basis, which is a limiting ratings factor. Still, we expect CIT's reduced funding costs to allow it to report positive core earnings on a pre-tax, pre-provision basis in 2012, something it was unable to do in 2010 and the first quarter of 2011. At a pro-forma funding cost of 4.28%, we estimate that CIT's core pre-tax, pre-provision income would likely have equated to slightly more than 1% of its average assets in the fourth quarter of 2011. While that is still well below most bank peers, it is up sharply. (Our measure of core earnings excludes items related to CIT's fresh start accounting, debt repayments, and other non-recurring gains and losses). Our rating is further supported by CIT's stabilized business profile and substantial equity cushion, both at the parent company and CIT Bank. We believe that credit has also stabilized, with non-accrual loans (measured on a pre-FSA basis) declining to $777 million at year-end 2011 from more than $2 billion at year-end 2010. Lastly, CIT has limited debt maturing until 2015, giving it additional time to implement its bank-centric funding model. While we are upgrading our ratings on CIT, its Series C notes, and unsecured debt, we are lowering our rating on the company's revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Until now, the facility has been secured by a first lien on a large proportion of CIT's non-bank U.S. assets. (That had resulted in two notches of uplift from the issuer credit rating.) With the redemption of the Series A notes, that collateral falls away, leaving the facility unsecured. As a result, we rate the facility the same as the issuer credit rating. Still, we recognize that certain subsidiaries of CIT guarantee the revolver, implying that it has some additional credit protection compared to CIT's other unsecured debt. At the same time, the rating on CIT's legacy unsecured debt (notes that were reinstated upon its emergence from bankruptcy) is now the same as the issuer credit rating. Previously, the ratings on these instruments had been one notch below the issuer credit rating as a result of the instrument's structurally subordinated position on CIT's largely secured balance sheet. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CIT will reduce its funding costs and improve core profitability gradually over the next year by issuing additional unsecured debt and increasing deposits. We also expect the company to accelerate earning asset growth in 2012, but to maintain the tighter underwriting and risk management policies it has adopted since emerging from bankruptcy. We could raise the rating within a year if core profitability improves faster than we expect via reduced funding costs. The rating could also benefit from continued progress in reducing its reliance on wholesale funding. Conversely, we could lower the rating if CIT's core earnings deteriorate or it relaxes its credit standards in order to facilitate rapid growth. In addition, the rating could come under pressure if CIT strays greatly from its core lending platforms, reports outsized asset growth in new areas, or if its provisions or charge-offs increase materially. Ratings List Upgraded; Rating Affirmed To From CIT Group Inc. Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B B+/Positive/B Upgraded To From CIT Group Inc. Senior Unsecured BB- B+ Senior Unsecured BB- B Downgraded To From CIT Group Inc. Senior Unsecured BB- BB Not Rated Action To From CIT Group Inc. Senior Secured NR B+ NR--Not rated.