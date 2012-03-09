版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 03:33 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises CIT Group rating

Overview	
     -- CIT has unencumbered a large portion of its balance sheet, 	
significantly lowered its funding costs, and stabilized its business profile.	
     -- We are raising CIT's long-term issuer credit rating to 'BB-' from 	
'B+'. The outlook is stable. 	
     -- We believe CIT will gradually reduce its funding costs and improve 	
profitability in 2012 without loosening its risk management policies. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on CIT Group Inc. (CIT) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook 	
is stable. We also raised our ratings on the company's Series C notes and 	
legacy unsecured debt (reinstated upon its emergence from bankruptcy) to 	
'BB-', respectively from 'B+' and 'B'. At the same time, we lowered our rating 	
on the company's revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from 'BB'. (The revolving 	
credit facility had previously been secured.)	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects CIT's efforts to unencumber a large portion of its 	
balance sheet, significantly lower its funding costs, and stabilize its 	
business profile.  	
	
On March 9, 2012, CIT will complete the redemption of its remaining $4 billion 	
of Series A debt, unencumbering a substantial portion its balance sheet and 	
further reducing its funding costs. This redemption will trigger the removal 	
of the security package from CIT's revolving credit facility and Series C 	
notes, per those instruments' covenants, leaving them unsecured. Pro-forma for 	
the redemption and excluding CIT's commercial bank subsidiary, secured debt 	
would have accounted for less than half of total debt at Dec. 31, 2011, down 	
from almost 100% a year earlier. (The remaining secured debt relates to 	
structured funding vehicles.) Excluding CIT Bank, the company's unencumbered 	
assets will be well in excess of its unsecured debt. 	
	
The redemption accelerates CIT's efforts to lower its funding costs and 	
improve its profitability. Upon redemption, the company will have repaid or 	
redeemed over $12 billion in high-cost debt since the end of 2010, replaced 	
largely by a series of lower-cost debt issues and deposits. Since year-end 	
2010, it has issued $5.25 billion in notes at a weighted average interest rate 	
of 5.4%, entered into a $2 billion revolving credit facility at LIBOR + 2.75% 	
(this will change to LIBOR + 2.50% concurrent with these rating actions), and 	
raised $1.6 billion in deposits at CIT Bank.  	
	
Pro-forma for these actions (excluding the impact of fresh start accounting), 	
CIT's consolidated weighted-average borrowing cost was 4.28% at Dec. 31, 2011, 	
169 bps lower than at year-end 2009. We expect that rate to fall further as 	
the company repays/refinances $8.8 billion of higher-cost Series C debt and 	
increases its deposits (it now funds the majority of U.S. volume for its 	
corporate and vendor finance businesses, as well as select transportation 	
loans and assets, through CIT Bank). 	
	
Nevertheless, CIT's funding costs, while significantly improved, remain 	
considerably higher than that of its bank peers and some non-bank competitors. 	
We believe that, even at a 1% charge-off rate, CIT currently would only be 	
modestly profitable on a core basis, which is a limiting ratings factor. 	
	
Still, we expect CIT's reduced funding costs to allow it to report positive 	
core earnings on a pre-tax, pre-provision basis in 2012, something it was 	
unable to do in 2010 and the first quarter of 2011. At a pro-forma funding 	
cost of 4.28%, we estimate that CIT's core pre-tax, pre-provision income would 	
likely have equated to slightly more than 1% of its average assets in the 	
fourth quarter of 2011. While that is still well below most bank peers, it is 	
up sharply. (Our measure of core earnings excludes items related to CIT's 	
fresh start accounting, debt repayments, and other non-recurring gains and 	
losses).	
	
Our rating is further supported by CIT's stabilized business profile 	

and substantial equity cushion, both at the parent company and CIT Bank. We 	
believe that credit has also stabilized, with non-accrual loans (measured on a 	
pre-FSA basis) declining to $777 million at year-end 2011 from more than $2 	
billion at year-end 2010. Lastly, CIT has limited debt maturing until 2015, 	
giving it additional time to implement its bank-centric funding model.  	
	
While we are upgrading our ratings on CIT, its Series C notes, and unsecured 	
debt, we are lowering our rating on the company's revolving credit facility to 	
'BB-' from 'BB'. Until now, the facility has been secured by a first lien on a 	
large proportion of CIT's non-bank U.S. assets. (That had resulted in two 	
notches of uplift from the issuer credit rating.) With the redemption of the 	
Series A notes, that collateral falls away, leaving the facility unsecured. As 	
a result, we rate the facility the same as the issuer credit rating. Still, we 	
recognize that certain subsidiaries of CIT guarantee the revolver, implying 	
that it has some additional credit protection compared to CIT's other 	
unsecured debt.	
	
At the same time, the rating on CIT's legacy unsecured debt (notes that were 	
reinstated upon its emergence from bankruptcy) is now the same as the issuer 	
credit rating. Previously, the ratings on these instruments had been one notch 	
below the issuer credit rating as a result of the instrument's structurally 	
subordinated position on CIT's largely secured balance sheet.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CIT will reduce its funding 	
costs and improve core profitability gradually over the next year by issuing 	
additional unsecured debt and increasing deposits. We also expect the company 	
to accelerate earning asset growth in 2012, but to maintain the tighter 	
underwriting and risk management policies it has adopted since emerging from 	
bankruptcy. 	
	
We could raise the rating within a year if core profitability improves faster 	
than we expect via reduced funding costs. The rating could also benefit from 	
continued progress in reducing its reliance on wholesale funding. 	
	
Conversely, we could lower the rating if CIT's core earnings deteriorate or it 	
relaxes its credit standards in order to facilitate rapid growth. In addition, 	
the rating could come under pressure if CIT strays greatly from its core 	
lending platforms, reports outsized asset growth in new areas, or if its 	
provisions or charge-offs increase materially.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Rating Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
CIT Group Inc.	
 Issuer Credit Rating             BB-/Stable/B       B+/Positive/B	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
CIT Group Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B+	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
CIT Group Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB	
	
Not Rated Action	
                                        To                 From	
CIT Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 B+	
 	
NR--Not rated.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐