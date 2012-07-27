版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 23:35 BJT

OPERAFINANCE/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 27 Opera Finance (CSC 3) plc: * Moodys: no negative rating impact on opera finance (csc 3) plc following the

downgrade of UBS AG London branch

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐