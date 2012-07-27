版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 23:40 BJT

TEXT-S&P keeps Gavilon Group 'BB' rating on watch positive

Overview
     -- Our ratings on U.S.-based The Gavilon Group LLC (Gavilon), including 
the 'BB' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch, where they were 
placed with positive implications following Tokyo-based Marubeni Corp.'s 
(BBB/Negative/--) May 2012 announcement that it will buy Gavilon for $3.6 
billion excluding debt.
     -- We believe Gavilon's credit profile will improve with the acquisition 
by the larger and financially stronger Marubeni.
     -- Although we expect liquidity sources will adequately cover projected 
cash uses, we are revising our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate," 
reflecting our opinion that Gavilon may have a very tight EBITDA cushion on 
its financial covenant by its fiscal 2012 third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012.

Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings on 
Omaha-based The Gavilon Group LLC, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, 
remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, following an internal review 
of the corporate credit rating, including the company's liquidity position. 
The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch with positive implications 
on May 30, 2012, following Tokyo-based Marubeni Corp.'s (BBB/Negative/--) May 
2012 announcement that it will buy Gavilon for $3.6 billion excluding debt. 

Gavilon Group had reported debt outstanding of $2.1 billion as of March 31, 
2012. 

Rationale
The CreditWatch update acknowledges our continued belief that Gavilon's credit 
profile will improve following its proposed acquisition by Marubeni. Still, we 
believe Gavilon's earnings will remain pressured in the near term primarily 
because of weakness in the company's more volatile energy business segment, 
which we estimate may lead to EBITDA covenant cushion falling below 10% in the 
coming quarters. Therefore, we have revised our liquidity profile for Gavilon 
to "less than adequate" from "adequate."

We assess Gavilon's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk 
profile as "aggressive." Key credit factors considered in Gavilon's business 
risk assessment include the company's earnings volatility, business segment 
diversification, improving market position, and sound risk management 
practices. However, we believe credit measures may weaken further in the 
coming quarters before they begin improving, which we believe will depend in 
part on energy segment earnings recovery. We estimate Gavilon's ratio of 
adjusted debt to EBITDA may exceed 4.5x in the coming quarters compared with a 
ratio of 4.1x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. This ratio range is 
commensurate with indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile, 
which include debt to EBITDA of 4x-5x. (As with other agribusiness companies, 
we net a portion of Gavilon's readily marketable grain inventories against its 
short-term borrowings when calculating credit measures.) 

Liquidity
We believe Gavilon has less than adequate liquidity, primarily reflecting the 
possibility of the EBITDA cushion on its maximum 2.75x debt-to-EBITDA covenant 
falling below 10% in the coming quarters. We will continue to evaluate the 
company's liquidity position, including whether the company seeks an amendment 
for covenant relief with its banks. 

Our view of liquidity also incorporates the following expectations:

     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, 
and revolving credit facility availability) will cover expected cash uses by 
more than 1.2x over the next year.
     -- Although we expect the company's working capital requirements to 
result in negligible free cash flow generation over the next 12 months, we 
expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 50%, which we have stressed to reflect the volatile characteristics 
of the company's merchandising and trading operations.
     -- In our view, the company has generally prudent financial risk 
management.
     -- The company has sound relationships with its banks.

Estimated annual cash sources of about $275 million in funds from operations 
and additional revolving credit borrowing capacity should adequately cover 
Gavilon's annual debt amortization payments of about $80 million, stressed 
working capital uses of more than $500 million, annual capital expenditures of 
about $80 million, and any unforeseen liquidity events related to the 
company's commodity trading businesses.

CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will seek to resolve the CreditWatch listing when more 
information about acquisition financing plans become available and when 
regulatory hurdles are met, making the likelihood of the acquisition more 
certain 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Standard & Poor's Ratings--And Their Role In 
the Financial Markets, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch
The Gavilon Group LLC
 Corporate credit rating         BB/Watch Pos/--
 Senior secured
  $775 mil. term loan due 2016   BB+/Watch Pos
    Recovery rating              2

The Gavilon Group LLC
Gavilon Grain LLC
Gavilon Fertilizer LLC
Gavilon LLC
 Senior secured
  $2.75 bil. revolver due 2013   BBB-/Watch Pos
    Recovery rating              1


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐