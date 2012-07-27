TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Suisse Group ratings

Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its counterparty
credit ratings on Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG). We subsequently
withdrew the 'A-1' short-term rating at the bank's request. At the point of
withdrawal, CSG had no outstanding short-term debt. The 'A' long-term rating on
CSG is unaffected and the outlook remains negative.
The ratings on the group's primary operating company, Credit Suisse AG
(A+/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged.
Rationale
The affirmation reflected our view of CSG's close relationship as the holding
company of Credit Suisse AG.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn
To From
Credit Suisse Group AG
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/NR A/Negative/A-1
Ratings Affirmed
Credit Suisse First Boston International (Guernsey) Ltd.
Commercial Paper* A-1
Credit Suisse Group Capital (Guernsey) III Ltd.
Preferred Stock BBB-
Credit Suisse Group Capital (Guernsey) VI Ltd.
Preferred Stock BBB-
Credit Suisse Group Finance (Guernsey) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured* A
Subordinated BBB
Junior Subordinated BBB-
Credit Suisse Group Finance (U.S.) Inc.
Senior Unsecured* A
Subordinated BBB
*Guaranteed by Credit Suisse Group AG
