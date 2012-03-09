版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 04:29 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Simon Property

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' unsecured
debt rating to the $600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017, $600 million 3.375%
senior notes due 2022, and $550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042 issued by
Simon Property Group L.P., a subsidiary of Simon Property Group Inc. (see list).	
	
We expect Simon to use the proceeds from this $1.75 billion debt offering 	
along with an equity offering that raised another $1.16 billion to fund 	
recently announced acquisitions. Please see "Bulletin: Simon Property Group 	
Ratings Unaffected By The Company's $3.5B in Planned Strategic Investments," 	
published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
For our most recent credit analysis on Simon Property Group, see "Summary: 	
Simon Property Group," published Feb. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Ratings List	
Simon Property Group Inc./Simon Property Group L.P.   	
Rating	
 Corporate credit                            A-/Stable      	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Simon Property Group L.P.	
                                             Rating	
$600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017     A-	
$600 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022    A-	
$550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042     A-

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐