TEXT-S&P rates Simon Property

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' unsecured debt rating to the $600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017, $600 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022, and $550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042 issued by Simon Property Group L.P., a subsidiary of Simon Property Group Inc. (see list). We expect Simon to use the proceeds from this $1.75 billion debt offering along with an equity offering that raised another $1.16 billion to fund recently announced acquisitions. Please see "Bulletin: Simon Property Group Ratings Unaffected By The Company's $3.5B in Planned Strategic Investments," published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For our most recent credit analysis on Simon Property Group, see "Summary: Simon Property Group," published Feb. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Ratings List Simon Property Group Inc./Simon Property Group L.P. Rating Corporate credit A-/Stable Ratings Assigned Simon Property Group L.P. Rating $600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017 A- $600 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 A- $550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042 A-