版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 00:11 BJT

CONSORTHEALTHCARETAMESIDE/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 27 Consort Healthcare Tameside PLC: * Moodys upgrades the rating of Consort Healthcare Tameside plc to baa2 * Moodys upgrades the rating of Consort Healthcare Tameside plc to baa2 from

baa3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐