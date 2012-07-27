版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 01:04 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's on Annington Finance No. 4 plc

July 27 Moody's no negative rating impact on Annington Finance No.4 plc following the downgrade of UBS AG, London Branch (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

