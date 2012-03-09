TEXT-S&P raises Express Inc rating to 'BB'

Overview -- U.S. specialty retailer Express Inc. has repaid the outstanding balance of its $125 million secured term loan using cash on hand. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from CreditWatch. -- We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '3' from '5'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will remain stable. Rating Action On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Columbus, Ohio-based Express Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'B+' and revised the recovery rating to '3' from '5'. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of default. In addition, we withdrew the issue-level rating on the company's $125 million secured term loan which the company repaid. We removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with positive implications on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable. Rationale The speculative ratings on Express Inc. (Express) reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company's operating performance in fiscal 2012 will remain good, with revenue growth from store expansion and positive same-store sales. Nevertheless, we see the business risk profile remaining "weak" under our criteria. Moreover, we view the company's financial risk profile as "significant," even though we think credit metrics could improve modestly due to EBITDA growth and potential additional modest debt reduction. We base this assessment on our belief that management is not likely to maintain a low leverage capital structure, but will rather begin to implement programs to return cash to shareholders, and may use debt financing to accomplish this. Express' business risk profile reflects its participation in the highly competitive and volatile specialty apparel segment. In our view, Express is a relatively small player in the specialty apparel market for 20- to 30-year-olds, with about a 5% market share. We expect that trends for specialty apparel will continue to be more unpredictable than other retail sectors, and that even with a history of success, companies such as Express will remain vulnerable to changes in fashion. The company's market-driven merchandizing strategy has helped mitigate this risk somewhat in recent years. Revenue increased by 9% in fiscal 2011, with comparable-store sales of 6%, and we expect that comparable-store sales will remain positive in fiscal 2012. Over the past year, the company has expanded its margins as a result of leaner inventories, fewer markdowns, and cost-reduction initiatives. EBITDA margin was 19.2% on Jan. 31, 2012, compared with 17.8% in the prior year. We expect margins to improve modestly in 2012, due to sales leverage and eased commodity price pressure. Still, the company's performance could be vulnerable to swings in comparable-store sales because of the timing of consumer buying as well as the fashion risk associated with the company's merchandising. Our forecast for the company's operating performance is as follows: -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent area, reflecting low-single-digit comparable sales. -- Continuing unit growth indicating new store development and customer acceptance of the company's concepts. -- Operating margins improves slightly due to sales leverage and easing commodity cost pressure. -- No meaningful further debt reduction. Although we anticipate the company to generate fairly good free operating cash flow of about $130 million, we believe there is limited opportunity that the company could reduce its senior unsecured notes. The company's financial risk profile is "significant." Following the May 2010 IPO, consistent revenue growth and continuing debt repayment have led to meaningfully improved credit metrics that are better than our expectations for the ratings. As of Jan. 31, 2012, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 1.9x and funds from operations to total debt was about 44%, compared with 2.8x and 32% a year ago, respectively. Although we expect modest further improvement in credit metrics in fiscal 2012, reflecting EBITDA growth and potential additional modest debt reduction, we see the potential for management to implement a program that would return cash to shareholders, possibly using debt to supplement cash sources. Liquidity We believe the company's liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover cash needs over the next several years, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. -- We expect that liquidity sources will exceeded its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months. -- The company's maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our view. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to -20% drop in EBITDA. -- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in credit markets. Sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations, a cash balance of $152 million, and adequate availability under its $200 million revolving credit facility, which was extended to 2016. There is no meaningful maturity in the near term, as the company's $250 million unsecured notes are due in 2018. Express has a springing fixed-charge financial covenant, which becomes applicable if availability under the revolver is less than 10%. The covenant was not applicable as of Jan. 31, 2012, and we expect the covenant to remain inapplicable. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Express Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook on Express reflects our expectation that the company's operating performance and credit metrics will remain relatively stable or improve somewhat in 2012. We could lower the ratings if the company's operating performance loses traction, which would lead to weakened credit metrics, including leverage above 2.5x. This could occur, for example, if fashion missteps result in a 3% revenue drop and a margin contraction of 200 bps, causing an EBITDA decline of 23% at the current debt level. Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider raising the ratings if the company sustains an improved market position through consistent positive sales and an effective merchandizing strategy. This performance could warrant a change in our assessment of its business risk profile, which currently limits the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Express Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Pos/-- Not Rated Action; CreditWatch Action To From Express Inc. Senior Secured NR BB+ /Watch Pos Recovery Rating NR 1 Upgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Revised To From Express Inc. Senior Unsecured BB B+ /Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 5