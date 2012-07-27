版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 02:06 BJT

CAMPBELLSOUP/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 27 Campbell Soup Co : * Moodys confirms Campbell at a2/prime-1; outlook revised to negative * Moodys revises Campbell Soup outlook to negative from stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐