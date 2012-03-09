版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Kimco Realty preferred stock 'BBB-'

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-'
rating to the $400 million 6.0% class I cumulative redeemable preferred stock
issued by Kimco Realty Corp. (Kimco). Kimco indicated that it intends to
use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to
reduce borrowings under its revolving credit facility (due October 2015) and to
redeem shares of its (higher-coupon) preferred stock when they become redeemable
at Kimco's option. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Kimco had $238.9 million of outstanding
indebtedness under its $1.75 billion revolving credit facility (due October 2015
and subject to a one-year extension at the company's option).	
	
Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Kimco acknowledge the 	
benefits of Kimco's large, diverse core shopping center portfolio with 	
manageable lease expirations, which should generate fairly stable cash flow. 	
We expect Kimco will grow its same-store NOI roughly 2.5% this year. As a 	
result, we expect to see steady, modest improvement in recurring funds from 	
operations and fixed-charge coverage measures, as occupancy and rents continue 	
to firm. For our most recent credit analysis on Kimco, see "Summary: Kimco 	
Realty Corp.," published Oct. 31, 2011.	
 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITs, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 	
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011.	
 	
RATING LIST	
Kimco Realty Corp.                  Rating	
 Corporate credit                   BBB+/Stable/--	
	
RATING ASSIGNED	
Kimco Realty Corp.                  Rating	
  $400 mil. 6.0% class I pfd stock  BBB-	
 	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

