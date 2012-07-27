版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Quicksilver Resources ratings

July 27 Moody's cuts Quicksilver Resources corporate family rating to B2 from B1, senior unsecured notes ratings to B3 from B2 and subordinated notes rating to Caa1 from B3

