TEXT-S&P may cut SunCoke Energy ratings

Overview -- SunCoke Energy Inc. has announced plans to form a master limited partnership (MLP) that will contain a portion of its ownership interest in its Haverhill and Middletown coke-making facilities. -- In our view, this MLP structure, which is likely to entail significant ongoing cash distributions, could lower the company's credit quality. -- We are placing our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch, we will review the cash flow and leverage implications of the MLP structure as the company reveals more details in public filings. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Lisle, Ill-based SunCoke Energy Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch negative listing means we could lower or affirm the rating after we complete our review. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that that the company's credit quality could decline as a result of the proposed formation of a master limited partnership (MLP) structure, which the company's board of directors approved on July 19, 2012. At the same time, the board approved the filing of a registration statement to effect the initial public offering (IPO) of the MLP. We expect the key assets of the MLP to include a portion of SunCoke Energy's interests in its Haverhill and Middletown coke-making facilities, located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. SunCoke Energy would own the general partner of the proposed MLP, SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., as well as all of the MLP incentive distribution rights and a portion of the units representing limited partner interests in the MLP. SunCoke Energy expects to close the IPO of the MLP no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2012. Concurrently with the closing of the IPO, SunCoke Energy expects to receive a cash distribution from a portion of the net offering proceeds and intends to use the proceeds of that distribution to repay debt, fund expansion projects, and for general corporate purposes. Although the company has indicated that it will pay down a portion of its debt, MLPs typically have high ongoing cash distribution requirements, which in our view, could divert cash flow away from funding the company's planned growth initiatives and cause the company to increase its debt levels. For the rating, we would expect the company to maintain leverage in the 3x to 4x range and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 15%. Under the current structure, we anticipate the company will be within those ranges during the next couple of years. The rating on SunCoke Energy reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." Our view of the company's business takes into consideration that, as an independent producer of high-grade metallurgical coke, SunCoke has limited operating diversity, very high customer concentration, customers that operate in a cyclical industry, demand from customers, high capital requirements for new facilities, and a lack of independent operating history. Also, the company operates metallurgical (met) coal mines in Central Appalachia (CAPP), and, typical of that region, its operations are subject to intense regulatory scrutiny, difficulties in obtaining permits, and challenging operating conditions. The ratings also consider the company's relatively high debt and the potential that SunCoke will need to spend significant capital for new projects that won't accrue benefits for several years. Our CreditWatch placement reflects the risk that, under the MLP structure, the company may finance a larger portion of this spending with debt. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review the company's filing for the MLP when it becomes available. We will also evaluate the company's financial policy, proposed capital structure, and their effect on the company's credit metrics. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative To From SunCoke Energy Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From SunCoke Energy Inc. Senior Secured BB+ /Watch Neg BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B+ /Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 5 5