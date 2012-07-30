版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 22:21 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Texas Instruments

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A+' issue rating to Dallas-based semiconductor manufacturer Texas Instruments
Inc.'s (TI) senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds
for general corporate purposes.

This transaction does not affect our 'A+' corporate credit rating on the 
company. In our view, TI's modest financial profile remains intact due to its 
capacity within the current rating to accommodate the transaction. The rating 
allows for leverage up to 1.5x through a cycle and we expect adjusted pro 
forma leverage to rise to about 1.5x from 1.2x as of June 30, 2012, which 
includes our adjustments for nearly $350 million of operating leases and $440 
million of pension liabilities. The rating incorporates our assumption that 
$1.5 billion of debt maturing in May 2013, will be repaid, and that adjusted 
leverage should revert below 1.5x over the near term.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 
29, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Texas Instruments Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              A+/Stable/--

New Rating

Texas Instruments Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Nts                 A+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐