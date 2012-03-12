版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects issuer name on 3 debt issues of Freddie Mac

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the
issuer name on $50 million step-up callable notes due Sep. 16, 2026, $150
million 3% callable notes due Nov. 10, 2021, and $50 million step-up notes due
Jan. 25, 2027, issued by Freddie Mac. The bonds are rated 'AA+', and the outlook
is negative.	
	
We had incorrectly attributed these three issues to Fannie Mae based on 	
information about the obligor from the underwriter and as a result of an input 	
error.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Corrected	
	
Freddie Mac	
 $50 mil. step-up callable notes due 2026   AA+/Negative	
 $150 mil. 3% callable notes due 2021       AA+/Negative	
 $50 mil. step-up notes due 2027            AA+/Negative	
	
