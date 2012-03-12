TEXT-S&P corrects issuer name on 3 debt issues of Freddie Mac

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the issuer name on $50 million step-up callable notes due Sep. 16, 2026, $150 million 3% callable notes due Nov. 10, 2021, and $50 million step-up notes due Jan. 25, 2027, issued by Freddie Mac. The bonds are rated 'AA+', and the outlook is negative. We had incorrectly attributed these three issues to Fannie Mae based on information about the obligor from the underwriter and as a result of an input error. RATINGS LIST Ratings Corrected Freddie Mac $50 mil. step-up callable notes due 2026 AA+/Negative $150 mil. 3% callable notes due 2021 AA+/Negative $50 mil. step-up notes due 2027 AA+/Negative Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.