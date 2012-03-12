TEXT-S&P corrects issuer name on 3 debt issues of Freddie Mac

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the issuer name on $50 million step-up callable notes due Sep. 16, 2026, $150 million 3% callable notes due Nov. 10, 2021, and $50 million step-up notes due Jan. 25, 2027, issued by Freddie Mac. The bonds are rated 'AA+', and the outlook is negative. We had incorrectly attributed these three issues to Fannie Mae based on information about the obligor from the underwriter and as a result of an input error. RATINGS LIST Ratings Corrected Freddie Mac $50 mil. step-up callable notes due 2026 AA+/Negative $150 mil. 3% callable notes due 2021 AA+/Negative $50 mil. step-up notes due 2027 AA+/Negative
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.