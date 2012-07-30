版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一

CoastInvestmentGrade2001-1/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 30 Coast Investment Grade 2001-1 Ltd: * Moodys: coast investment grade 2001-1 ratings unaffected by the assignment

of the collateral management agreement

