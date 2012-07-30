版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 22:54 BJT

TEXT-Fitch maintains rating watch negative on WM Covered Bond Program

July 30 - Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating Watch Negative on WM Covered
Bond Program's (WMCBP) outstanding EUR 4 billion mortgage covered bonds rated
'AA-'.  The covered bonds remain on Rating Watch Negative because the long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.'
(JPM; rated 'A+'/'F1', Rating Watch Negative by Fitch), is on Rating Watch
Negative. 

The covered bond rating is based on the JPM's long-term IDR and a Discontinuity 
Factor (D-Factor) of 100%, which limits the bonds' probability of default (PD) 
rating to that of JPM. The program's contractual maximum asset percentage (AP) 
of 67% is within the Fitch supporting AP of 68.9% commensurate with an 'AA-' 
stress scenario (on a recovery basis). The supporting AP level for a given 
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets 
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the 
absence of new issuances. 

All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AA-' as long as JPM's 
IDR is at least 'A+'. A downgrade of JPM's IDR would consequently result in a 
downgrade of the covered bonds' rating, irrespective of the level of 
overcollateralization (OC) in the program, given that the PD of the covered 
bonds is directly linked to that of JPM. 

Fitch D-Factors measure the likelihood of an interruption of payments on the 
covered bonds upon an issuer default, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% 
reflecting perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a concomitant default of 
the issuer and its covered bonds. The 100% D-Factor assigned to WMCBP is driven 
by the lack of sufficient mitigants to bridge potential asset and liability 
mismatches post issuer default. As a Federal Deposit Insurance Act 
(FDIC)-insured institution, JPM is subject to a 90-day automatic stay period 
upon insolvency. However, two of the three outstanding series of soft bullet 
covered bonds only provide for an extension period of 60 days, which does not 
give the mortgage bond indenture trustee sufficient time to enforce its security
over the cover pool and liquidate the portfolio prior to covered bond 
redemption. As the program includes a cross-default provision on all of the 
bonds, Series 3, which has a 120-day extension period, would be affected as 
well. 

As of May 31, 2012, WMCBP's cover pool consisted of 18,803 payment-option and 
hybrid adjustable rate mortgage loans secured on U.S. residential properties 
totaling USD7.9 billion. The portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current 
loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 63.3%, a WA FICO score of 735, an average seasoning
of 85 months and included approximately 57.7% interest-only loans. The pool is 
highly concentrated in California (52.4%), with the top five states accounting 
for roughly 72.4% of the portfolio.  The expected loss on the mortgage pool is 
50.75% in an 'AAA' rating scenario.

The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is approximately
17.8 years, compared to the WAL of 3.1 years for the covered bonds. The assets 
are variable rate, USD-denominated, whereas the bonds are fixed rate, 
EUR-denominated. Interest rate and currency risks on the covered bonds are 
hedged via swaps with Barclays Bank plc (rated 'A'/'F1', Stable Outlook by 
Fitch) and Royal Bank of Scotland plc (rated 'A'/'F1', Stable Outlook by Fitch).

The rating action also incorporates the revision of refinancing spread 
assumptions, which are used to estimate the stressed sale price for the cover 
pool that an alternative manager would liquidate in the aftermath of an issuer 
default. The net present value (NPV) of cover pools is determined by discounting
the value of the assets at a rate reflective of the revised refinancing spreads.
The NPV of the assets is now lower as refinancing spreads have widened in the 
wake of increasing downward pressure on the ratings of U.S. banks. 

Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its 
criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered 
Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If 
implemented as proposed, it is not expected that the criteria changes would 
impact the rating of the covered bonds. 


Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐