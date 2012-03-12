TEXT-Fitch rates U.S. Steel's proposed notes 'BB'

March 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB' rating to United States Steel Corporation's (U.S. Steel; NYSE: X) new senior notes. U.S. Steel stated that it intends to use the net proceeds of the notes to redeem the outstanding $300 million 5.65% notes due 2013 and for general corporate purposes. A full list of ratings follows this release. The ratings reflect adequate liquidity, weak but improving market conditions, and a period of higher financial leverage while earnings are below expected average. The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility of credit deterioration should the recovery weaken further or stall. Fitch believes that U.S. Steel will generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 following negative FCF of $709 million for 2011, $1 billion in 2010 and $736 million (after of $147 million of capital expenditures by variable interest entities) in 2009. While management has a high degree of control over its raw materials, the company has a large fixed cost base and capacity utilization in North America has been less than 80%, thereby pressuring earnings and cash flow. There is no visibility into when capacity utilization will improve materially. Operating EBITDA is expected to be about $1.5 billion in 2012, compared with $836 million for 2011, $520 million for 2010, and a loss of $1.1 billion for 2009. Debt at Dec. 31, 2011 was $4.3 billion. Liquidity is adequate with cash on hand at year-end at $408 million; the $875 million inventory revolving credit facility was fully available and $245 million of the $625 million accounts receivable facility was available. The inventory facility expires July 20, 2016, and the receivables facility expires July 18, 2014. The inventory facility has a 1.00:1.00 fixed charges coverage ratio requirement only at such times as availability under the facility is less than the greater of 10% of the total aggregate commitments and $87.5 million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, scheduled maturities of debt were $20 million in 2012, $430 million in 2013, $863 million in 2014, $178 million in 2015 and $42 million in 2016. The 2013 maturities include the $300 million notes to be repaid from the proceeds of the new notes. The $863 million due in 2014 is an out-of-the-money convertible issue. Capital expenditure guidance for 2012 is $900 million. Fitch expects interest expense in the range of $230 million to $240 million. A downgrade of the ratings would be warranted should liquidity deteriorate beyond current expectations or if results are weaker than expected. Fitch currently rates U.S. Steel as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; --Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+'; and --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology