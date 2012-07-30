TEXT-Fitch cuts Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank's Viability Rating to 'C'

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'cc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The downgrade of the VR reflects DHB's very weak capitalisation, which is insufficient to absorb losses from its large exposure to southern European public sector assets. Given the bank's poor profitability and earning prospects, Fitch believes that it is inevitable that DHB will require external capital support in the short- to medium-term. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of DHB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflects Fitch's view that DHB's active Pfandbrief issuer status results in a high probability of support from the German public authorities. Although Fitch does not consider DHB to be a systemically important bank, it believes that support would be forthcoming to safeguard the standing of Pfandbriefe as an asset class and, by extension, of their issuers. The maintenance of the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support for Pfandbrief issuers is likely to remain strong in the short- to medium-term under most reasonable scenarios. Fitch's ratings do not factor in any potential support from the bank's owners, funds managed by US financial investor Lone Star (LS), into its ratings. The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to developments within the regulatory and legal framework, either within Germany or on a pan-European level, and any changes in the agency's view of support would result in downgrades of the bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. These ratings are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the ability of the German authorities to provide support, which would be signalled by a downgrade of the sovereign rating. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The VR reflects the bank's continued challenge to successfully establish itself as a niche commercial real estate (CRE) lender since the near collapse in 2008. It also takes into account the bank's large exposure to increasingly vulnerable public sector assets and its very weak capitalisation, which is in turn constrained by the weak performance limiting the much needed internal capital generation. Given the uncertainty underlying the bank's liability-driven business model, where the asset side of the balance sheet is driven by the available funding mix (largely secured or covered by the deposit protection scheme), upside potential to DHB's VR is currently limited. An improved capital position would be needed for an upgrade, which in Fitch's view would only come from an external capital injection. To raise the VR above low speculative grade would additionally require considerable risk reduction and a sustainable return to robust profitability. A breach of DHB's minimum regulatory capital ratios, or emergency external support measures aimed at preventing such a breach, would trigger a downgrade to 'f'. DHB's already poor profitability was adversely impacted by the write-down of the Greek investment (EUR262m), leading to a high net loss at end-2011. The loss from the impairment was primarily absorbed by the bank's silent participations, cutting its equity base by more than half in 2011. Consequently, DHB's capitalisation is very weak (Fitch Core Capital/risk-weighted assets of 2.27% at end-2011). Even taking into account the mandatory convertible subordinated bonds (EUR150m), the agency still views the bank's capitalisation as weak. The bank has not breached the regulatory capital requirements (regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio 9.5% at end-2011; difference with Fitch Core Capital explained by the agency's treatment of silent participations as hybrid instruments), but Fitch highlights the need for capital strengthening measures in light of the bank's poor earnings prospects. Fitch expects a return to profitability to be a lengthy process given insufficient new business volumes to offset the low-margin public-sector legacy portfolio. During 2011, new CRE business volumes generated were merely EUR0.2bn, and are in the agency's view unlikely to reach a critical mass in the medium-term given the bank's small franchise and concentration on relatively small participant tickets. Despite the progress made since 2008, the downsizing of its sizeable, vulnerable public-sector portfolio adds to the challenge of a return to a robust earnings profile. Fitch estimates that a write-down of the bank's GIIPS exposure to its market values would amount to 16 times Fitch Core Capital at end-2011. DHB's business model is likely to continue to rely on two funding instruments, the Pfandbrief (mostly public-sector) and customer deposits guaranteed by the German deposit protection fund (ESF). The aggressive downsizing process should benefit the bank's funding and liquidity profile but, at the same time, it is putting its capital under increasingly unbearable pressure. The rating of DHB's EUR1.5bn guaranteed notes is in line with the sovereign IDR for the Federal Republic of Germany and is based on Fitch's belief that the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) will honour the guarantee, which is expressed to be unconditional, irrevocable and unsubordinated. A change to the sovereign Long-term IDR would automatically result in a similar change to the guaranteed notes' rating. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: downgraded to 'c' from 'cc' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB-' Long-term SoFFin-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AAA' Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'