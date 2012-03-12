TEXT-Fitch rates Consolidated Edison of N.Y. debentures 'A-'

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Consolidated Edison Company of New York's (CECONY) new $400 million issue of 4.20% senior debentures Series 2012 A due March 15, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The new debentures will rank equally with CECONY's existing senior unsecured obligations. Proceeds will be used to redeem all outstanding shares of CECONY's $213 million cumulative preferred stock and for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cash Flow Stability: The ratings reflect the stable cash flows generated by CECONY's low-risk regulated transmission and distribution business. A three-year rate plan provides cash flow visibility and predictability until March 2013. Constructive Regulatory Environment: CECONY's operating cash flows benefit from full and timely recovery of fuel and purchased power expenses. The New York tariff structure features the use of forward-looking test years and a revenue decoupling mechanism for both the electric and gas businesses that insulates the company from changes in sales volume, weather, and energy conservation. Financial Measures: Fitch expects credit protection measures to remain solid throughout 2015. Fitch forecasts EBITDA/Interest Expense to approximate 5.0 times (x) in 2012, 2013, and 2014 and Debt/EBITDA to range between 3.4x and 3.7x over the same time period. Fitch's expectations assume that CECONY receives rate relief in 2013, and incurs no material cash flow effect from the New York Public Service Commission's (NYPSC) review of capex related to allegations of contractor kickbacks. Ample Liquidity: Fitch believes that CECONY has ample liquidity. The company has access to $2.25 billion under a bank credit facility that expires in October 2016. There was no amount outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. Debt maturities of $525 million due in 2012, $700 million in 2013, and $475 million in 2014 will require capital market access. Fitch expects CECONY to have adequate access to capital markets to fund its capex program, which the company projects to average approximately $1.9 billion over the 2012-2014 time frame. Aged Infrastructure: The ratings recognize the inherent operating and event risk in CECONY's businesses, which operate in a highly concentrated urban service territory with an aged infrastructure that is costly to maintain and is subject to sudden breakdown. Failure to maintain adequate levels of service can lead to customer dissatisfaction, reputation risk, and regulatory fines or penalties. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Change in New York Regulation: An unexpected deterioration in the regulatory environment in New York State could have an adverse impact on ratings. Pending Investigation: A punitive outcome in the NYPSC's prudence review of capex related to contractor kickbacks could negatively affect current ratings. At Dec, 31, 2011, CECONY had collected approximately $816 million from ratepayers, which is subject to potential refund. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011) --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011) --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Corporate Rating Methodology