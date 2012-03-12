版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一 23:53 BJT

TEXT-S&P says rtg for Wyndham snr 10-yr notes remains at 'BBB-'

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
Parsippany, N.J.-based Wyndham Worldwide Corp.'s 4.25% senior notes due
2022 remains unchanged at 'BBB-', following the company's $150 million add-on to
the offering. The aggregate amount of the notes issue is now $650 million.
Wyndham intends to use the proceeds from this add-on offering, together with
proceeds from the Wyndham's notes issuances on March 7, 2012 ($300 million in
2.95% notes due 2017 and $500 million in 4.25% notes due 2022), to repurchase
any and all outstanding amounts of the $250 million 9.875% senior notes due 2014
and the partial repurchase of outstanding amounts of the company's 6% senior
notes due 2016. 	
The maximum aggregate tender amount was increased to $650 million on March 9, 	
2012. Wyndham plans to use the remaining proceeds from its aggregate $950 	
million in notes issuances to repay revolver balances and for general 	
corporate purposes.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Wyndham is 'BBB-' and the rating outlook is 	
stable. The rating partially reflects our assessment of the company's business 	
risk profile as "satisfactory" (according to our criteria), which is based 	
upon the company's significant and, in some cases, leading market positions in 	
each of its business units, a good level of business diversity and our 	
positive view of management as a prudent business operator. In addition, our 	
assessment of Wyndham's business risk profile reflects the relatively stable 	
revenue and cash flow characteristics over the cycle across the lodging, 	
timeshare exchange, and vacation rentals businesses (compared with other 	
leisure companies). A significant level of revenue volatility and high 	
historical levels of capital intensity in the timeshare industry, the cyclical 	
nature of the lodging and timeshare businesses, and the company's 	
participation in highly competitive markets, offset these positive factors 	
somewhat. 	
	
The rating also reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as 	
"intermediate," based on our expectation that Wyndham will maintain captive 	
finance adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and captive finance adjusted 	
funds from operations to total debt in the low-20% area or higher over the 	
economic cycle.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.	
	
Corporate credit rating             BBB-/Stable/--	
	
4.25% senior notes due 2022         BBB-

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐