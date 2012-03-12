TEXT-Fitch affirms Old National Bancorp ratings

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Old National Bancorp (ONB) and its principal banking subsidiaries, including the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Today's rating action reflects ONB's improved profitability and the maintenance of adequate capital ratios over the last year. In 2011, ONB's return on average assets (ROA) increased to 0.86% from .50% in 2010. This improvement was due to higher net interest income, lower provisioning for credit losses, higher non-interest income, partially offset by modestly higher overall expenses. Much of ONB's improvement in profitability over the course of the last year can be attributed to the company's acquisitions of Monroe Bancorp in early 2011 and the FDIC-assisted acquisition of Integra Bancorp in July 2011. Combined, these acquisitions added over $1.5 billion in earning assets to ONB's balance sheet, and have also allowed the company to realize some cost savings from each acquisition. As such, the efficiency ratio improved, albeit still high at 73.32%. Additionally, Fitch believes the company's tangible common equity ratio of 8.97% at year-end (YE) 2011, compared to 9.69% at YE2010 is still adequate, and that with the additional earnings power, ONB should be able to generate capital at a faster clip than in years past. Fitch does note, however, that ONB's acquisitions have not gone completely smoothly, as there has been some adverse credit development on commercial real estate (CRE) related credits from the company's Monroe acquisition. Couple this with some continued lumpiness in ONB's legacy loan portfolio, the company's overall level of non-performing assets (NPAs; excluding FDIC-covered loans from the Integra deal) is modestly higher than it was a year ago. While ONB's stated NPAs as a percentage of gross loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) is high at 7.09%, Fitch notes that this number includes $214 million of loans from ONB's Integra acquisition which are covered under a loss-sharing agreement with the FDIC. Excluding these loans, Fitch estimates ONB's NPA ratio is approximately 2.6%, which is modestly higher than the NPA ratio of 2.06% at YE2010. At this juncture, given ONB's improved profitability and adequate capital ratios, Fitch believes that--despite the increase--the level of ONB's NPAs is manageable and still commensurate with its rating category. This is reflective in the Stable Rating Outlook. Given that ONB's reserve is at 1.22% of loans as of YE2011, Fitch believes that it is presently adequate for the level of non-covered NPAs. However, should asset quality deteriorate, additions to the reserve could be necessary, thereby having the potential to constrain growth in the company's profitability. Since the end of 2011, ONB has continued to execute its acquisition strategy, having announced the acquisition of Columbus, Indiana based Indiana Community Bancorp (INCB) in January 2012 for approximately $79 million in stock. This deal will add about $700 million of loans to ONB's balance sheet and INCB will facilitate its own TARP repayment prior to the deal closing in the second quarter of 2012 (2Q'12). While Fitch acknowledges that this deal is consistent with ONB's stated strategy of acquiring smaller banks within its largely Indiana-focused footprint, and that over time this strategy should enhance ONB's overall franchise, it is not without risks. As such, should credit quality from the INCB acquisition modestly deteriorate, similar to ONB's experience with Monroe, or should the company pursue another similar sized acquisition in the next few months, while it is currently still integrating Monroe, Integra, and INCB into its overall operations, there could be some negative pressure to ratings or the Rating Outlook could be revised to Negative. This viewpoint is particularly relevant given the fact that ONB anticipates its pro forma tangible common equity ratio to dip to 8.27% at closing of the INCB transaction which Fitch notes would be on the low side compared to similarly rated entities. ONB is an $8.6 billion bank holding company based in Evansville, IN with operations spanning its core markets of Indiana, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Old National Bancorp --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2; --Viability at 'bbb'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Old National Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2' --Viability at 'bbb'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. St. Joseph Capital Trust I and II --Preferred stock at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.