版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二 00:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates CCM Merger Inc

-- U.S. gaming operator CCM Merger Inc. (CCM) plans to issue $275 million 	
in senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its 	
existing notes due August 2013.	
     -- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level 	
rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '6'.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will 	
continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate 	
deleveraging over the longer term.	
	
March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Detroit, Mich.-based CCM Merger Inc.'s (CCM) proposed $275 million senior
unsecured notes due 2019 a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches
lower than its 'B' corporate credit rating). We also assigned this debt a
preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%
to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company
plans to use proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its existing senior
unsecured notes due August 2013. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our
review of final documentation.	
	
"At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on CCM; the 	
rating outlook is stable," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael 	
Halchak.	
	
Our corporate credit rating on CCM reflects our assessment of the company's 	
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as 	
"weak," according to our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects 	
its high debt leverage, but we expect the leverage profile to gradually 	
improve. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile also considers its 	
meaningful debt maturity in 2013, but, based on our performance expectations, 	
we expect CCM will address this maturity.	
	
Our assessment of CCM's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow 	
business focus as an operator of a single casino property in a highly 	
competitive market, and the persistent, challenging economic conditions in the 	
market in which the company operates. CCM's relatively stable operating 	
performance over the economic cycle and its ability to maintain a sizable 	
market share somewhat temper these factors. CCM owns and operates the 	
Motorcity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐