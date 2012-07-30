版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 01:04 BJT

HDSupply/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 30 HD Supply Inc: * Moodys assigns b2 rating to hd supplys proposed "add-on" notes

