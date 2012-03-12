TEXT-S&P comments on LPL Holdings

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 - Standard & Poor's said today that its rating on LPL Holdings Inc.'s (LPL's; BB-/Stable/--) isn't affected by the company's announcement that it is refinancing its debt with new bank loans and declaring a special cash dividend. The 'BB-' ratings on LPL's term loan A, term loan B, and revolving senior secured bank loans also remain unchanged.
The rating on LPL is based on the company's solid, though fairly concentrated, and independent-advisor brokerage franchise, as well as, in our opinion, the company's aggressive financial profile, which is highly leveraged and has negative tangible equity.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.