TEXT-S&P rates U.S. Steel proposed notes

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to United States Steel Corp.'s (U.S. Steel) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes are being issued under the company's shelf registration for well-known and seasoned issuers filed on Feb. 24, 2010. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and rank equally with all of U.S. Steel's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem its $300 million 5.65% senior notes due 2013 and for general corporate purposes. The rating on Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms). In our view, the integrated steel producer has capital-intensive operations, is exposed to highly cyclical and competitive markets, and has a high degree of operating leverage. Its financial risk profile reflects relatively high levels of book debt and significant underfunded postretirement benefit obligations. Our ratings on the company also reflect its strong liquidity, good scope and breadth of product and operations, and the benefits of its backward integration into iron ore and coke production. We expect that, as the U.S. economy continues to slowly expand, U.S. Steel's credit measures will gradually improve to levels we consider more in line with the 'BB' rating, given the company's fair business risk profile. For the rating, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to be below 4.5x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt about 20%. In 2011, we estimate that these measures, pro forma for the disposal of its Serbian operation, were 5.1x and below 15%, respectively. We expect U.S. Steel to generate adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion in 2012, with adjusted leverage about 4x and adjusted FFO to total debt of 15% to 20% and would also expect continued economic growth to lead to further improvement in 2013. The rating also reflects our view of the company's strong liquidity, which should be sufficient to fund increased working capital needs as business expands and as capital spending levels increase for strategic projects. RATING LIST United States Steel Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- NEW RATING United States Steel Corp. $400 mil sr unsec notes due 2022 BB Recovery Rating 3