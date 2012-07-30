版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Campbell Soup Co proposed debt

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+'
senior unsecured debt ratings to Camden, N.J.-based  Campbell Soup Co.'s  
 (BBB+/Stable/A-2) proposed senior unsecured debt securities expected to
total about $1.25 billion, consisting of two-year floating rate notes, 10-year
and a 30-year tranche (actual amounts and maturity dates to be finalized at the
closed of the transaction). The notes will be issued under the company's Rule
415 shelf registration.

Net proceeds of this offering are expected to be used toward the financing of 
the company's pending acquisition of Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. (B/WatchPos/--).

The ratings on Campbell reflect our opinion of the company's 'strong' business 
risk profile and 'intermediate' financial risk profile. Key credit factors in 
our business risk assessment include Campbell's product and brand 
diversification across soups, premium cookies and crackers, sauces, and 
vegetable-based juices; strong (albeit declining) market share in the wet soup 
category; and some geographic diversification. Our assessment of Campbell's 
financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain 
adequate liquidity and key credit measures that we expect to remain consistent 
with those of an intermediate financial risk profile, including leverage in 
the 2x to 3x area and funds from operations to total debt improving back to at 
least 30% during the next few years. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

Ratings List

Campbell Soup Co.
 Corporate credit rating                      BBB+/Stable/A-2

Rating assigned
Campbell Soup Co.
 Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt Securities    'BBB+'

