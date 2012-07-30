TEXT-S&P on HD Supply

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'B+' secured debt rating on HD Supply Inc.'s 8.125% first-lien notes due 2019 is unchanged. The company announced it will seek to add $200 million to the existing $950 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue amount to $1,150 million. The recovery rating on the notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Atlanta-based HD Supply are unaffected. We expect the industrial and maintenance supply company to use proceeds to pay down its outstanding revolving credit balances and for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect credit measures to remain unchanged. The ratings on HD Supply reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile as a major industrial distributor of infrastructure and energy, maintenance, repair and improvement, and specialty construction products.

The rating also reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and the impact on its operating performance arising from the protracted weakness in U.S. construction activity. However, the company's business-line diversity, leading market positions, and operational scale to weather the construction downturn partly offset these factors. Although we remain uncertain about the ultimate depth and duration of the construction cycle's decline, HD Supply continues to expand its share of sales in the maintenance repair and operations and infrastructure markets, and reduce the effect of the weak construction markets on its near- to intermediate-term operating performance. Its capital structure has more than $5 billion of funded debt.