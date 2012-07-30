版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 04:42 BJT

CAMPBELLSOUP/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 30 Campbell Soup Co : * Moodys assigns a2 to $1.25 billion of new Campbell notes * Rpt-moodys assigns a2 to $1.25 billion of new campbell notes

