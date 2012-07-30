版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Estee Lauder's notes 'A'

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A'
senior unsecured debt ratings to New York City-based The Estee Lauder Cos.
Inc.'s newly issued $250 million 10-year senior unsecured notes and $250
million 30-year senior unsecured notes. 

The new issuances will be drawn from the company's shelf registration program. 
We expect net proceeds from the issuances to repay existing indebtedness 
(including redeeming the $230 million outstanding on its 7.75% senior notes 
due 2013) and for general corporate purposes (which could include reducing 
commercial paper borrowings, working capital, and capital expenditures). We 
expect leverage to be about 1.6x (leverage is currently about 1.3x at March 
31, 2012) and credit protection measures to remain relatively stable for the 
next year, including leverage near 1.5x. 

The ratings on Estee Lauder reflect our view that the company continues to 
have a "strong" business profile based on its stable market position, 
diversified portfolio of brands, and good margins. We also expect the 
company's financial profile to remain "modest," based on the company's good 
cash flow generation, steady credit metrics, and strong liquidity. The company 
had approximately $1.2 billion of reported debt outstanding as of March 31, 
2012. For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our research analysis 
on Estee Lauder published March 6, 2012 on RatingsDirect.

RATINGS LIST
Estee Lauder Cos. Inc.
 Corporate credit rating           A/Stable/A-1

New Rating
Estee Lauder Cos. Inc.
 Senior unsecured
  $250 mil. notes due 2022         A
  $250 mil. notes due 2042         A


