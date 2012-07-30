版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Level 3 loan facilities 'B+'

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Broomfield, Colo.-based Level
3 Communications Inc. subsidiary Level 3 Financing Inc.'s proposed
$1.415 billion secured term loan facilities. The proposed financing consists of
two term loan B tranches, including a seven-year tranche of up to $1.115 billion
and a 3.5-year tranche of at least $300 million. The '1' recovery rating
reflects our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the
event of a default. We expect the company to use the proceeds to refinance the
existing $1.4 billion term loan A that matures in 2014.  

The ratings on Level 3 and subsidiaries, including the 'B-' corporate credit 
rating, and the positive outlook are not affected by the proposed refinancing. 
Although we expect a small increase in borrowing costs compared to the 
existing term loan A, the transaction does not change our assessment of the 
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect debt 
leverage, including our adjustments, mostly for operating leases, to improve 
to an area above 6x, from recent levels of over 8x.

Level 3 provides a range of communications services, including voice, data, 
and broadband on its extensive long-haul and metropolitan fiber networks. The 
company's October 2011 $3 billion acquisition of Global Crossing Ltd. expanded 
its footprint, especially in Latin America. The positive outlook cites the 
potential for a one-notch upgrade if Level 3 demonstrates that it is 
successfully integrating Global Crossing and, further, is on track to realize 
at least the bulk of what the company projects to ultimately be $300 million 
in annual operating synergies. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the summary analysis on Level 3, published March 30, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Level 3 Communications Inc. 
 Corporate Credit Rating     B-/Positive/--

New Ratings

Level 3 Financing Inc.
 Senior Secured              B+
   Recovery Rating           1



