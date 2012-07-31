版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 22:19 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates PPG Industries proposed snr unsecured notes

July 31 Moody's rates PPG Industries proposed senior unsecured notes Baa1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐