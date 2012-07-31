版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Jabil's Ba1 CFR

July 31 - MOODY'S AFFIRMS JABIL'S BA1 CFR, ASSIGNS BA1 TO NEW SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; OUTLOOK STABLE

