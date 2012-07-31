版本:
TEXT-S&P likely to withdraw Sunquest ratings on Roper deal

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (B/Stable/--) currently remain unchanged after
the company announced yesterday that it entered into a definitive agreement to
be acquired by Roper Industries Inc. for approximately $1.4 billion. If
the transaction is completed, Standard & Poor's expects all of Sunquest's
existing rated debt to be repaid. As a result, upon completion of the
transaction, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit and issue-level ratings
on Sunquest.

