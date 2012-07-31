TEXT-S&P raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum to 'BBB'

July 31 - Overview
-- We expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to continue generating margins
in the 8% to 10% area while maintaining a conservative financial policy that
allows it to comfortably weather market volatility.
-- We are raising our ratings on Reliance Steel, including the corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-.'
-- At the same time, we are removing all of the ratings from CreditWatch,
where we placed them with positive implications on April 17, 2012.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's operating
performance over the next few years will support credit metrics consistent
with the rating, with leverage between 2x and 3x.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings,
including its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, on Los
Angeles-based Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-.' The
rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we removed all of the ratings from CreditWatch, where we
placed them with positive implications on April 17, 2012.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that Reliance's large, diversified distribution
business, which has exhibited stable margins and improving credit metrics over
the last several years, is likely to post future results consistent with a
'BBB' rating. We expect that 2012 EBITDA will be around $850 million, higher
than our previous estimate of $800 million, owing to steady demand in several
of Reliance's key end markets and the company's ability to preserve margins as
it grows. Despite the slow recovery in the U.S. economy, Reliance has
delivered consistent revenue and EBITDA growth over the last several years.
This has led to better credit metrics, with leverage approaching 2x and funds
from operations (FFO) to debt above 30%, as well as healthy cash flow
generation. Our rating also takes into consideration our expectation that
Reliance would quickly bring leverage back to within our expectations for the
rating (below 3x) should it use debt to finance an acquisition.
Our baseline scenario contemplates continued gradual growth in Reliance's
energy and aerospace end markets, as well as from acquisitions. This should
offset still-weak demand from nonresidential construction and anticipated
seasonal softness in the third and fourth quarters, leading us to project that
the company will generate high single-digit revenue growth in 2012, carried in
part by its strong first quarter results. In addition, we anticipate that the
improvement in demand will lead to a 10% increase in 2012 volumes, which
should offset the impact of recent steel price declines and our expectation
for continued steel price volatility over the next six months. Key assumptions
in our forecast include:
-- Our most recent economic projections include about 2% domestic GDP
growth in 2012 and 2013.
-- Demand from the energy, aerospace, heavy equipment, and automotive
sectors will remain relatively steady, while we expect nonresidential
construction end markets to remain weak for the next 12 to 18 months.
-- Annual working capital metrics will remain relatively stable as
ongoing cost improvements balance out expenses incurred to integrate
acquisitions and as aggressive purchasing management smoothes the impact of
raw material price fluctuations on inventory.
We expect the company will achieve EBITDA margins of about 9.5% in 2012 and
will maintain this level in future periods. In 2013, we expect EBITDA to
modestly increase in the mid-single digit range compared to 2012's $850
million projection. Earnings could improve further in 2014 if nonresidential
construction markets rebound as our economists predict. The EBITDA forecast
takes into account our perspective that Reliance's broad product and
geographic end market diversification mitigates the inherent cyclicality of
the metals distribution business somewhat and includes our assumption that
acquisitions will continue to help the company solidify its position as a key
player in the North American distribution industry. Although the company may
temporarily increase leverage to make an acquisition, we would expect it to
rapidly restore ratios to levels within our rating expectations following any
purchases.
Debt (including adjustments for operating leases and pensions) was about $1.8
billion on June 30, 2012, about $100 million higher than March 31, 2012, due
primarily to a higher balance on the company's revolving credit facility
following several small acquisitions. Given our EBITDA projection for 2012 and
our expectation that the company will use cash flow to pay down its revolver,
we anticipate leverage of about 1.8x for the year, compared with about 2.3x on
June 30, 2012. Furthermore, we expect FFO to debt will approach 40%, compared
with about 30% on June 30, 2012. We believe these metrics are consistent with
the intermediate financial profile given our expectation that management will
continue to be acquisitive. Our ratings also incorporate our view that the
company would fund any acquisitions or shareholder rewards in a manner
consistent with our view of its intermediate financial risk.
Liquidity
We assess Reliance's liquidity as "strong." Relevant aspects and assumptions
in the company's liquidity profile include:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next
couple of years;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline 30%; and
-- The company would remain in compliance with financial maintenance
covenants even if EBITDA dropped 30%.
As of June 30, 2012, total liquidity was about $705 million, consisting of
about $90 million in cash and $615 million of availability on its $1.5 billion
asset-based lending (ABL) facility due 2016 (after accounting for $40 million
in letters of credit). We expect that the company's internally generated cash
will be sufficient to cover working capital needs, with cash flow from
operations between $450 and $500 million. Capital expenditure needs are
relatively low in the industry, and we estimate that the company will spend
about $175 million annually in 2012 and 2013 to finance expansions of existing
facilities and purchases of equipment, as well as establishing a presence in
new geographic markets.
Reliance's overall debt maturities are manageable. We expect the company will
repay the upcoming maturity of $75 million of unsecured private placement
notes, due in 2013, with cash. The company's revolving credit facility
contains certain financial covenants, including a minimum EBIT interest
coverage of 3x and a maximum total debt to capital ratio of 60%. The company
was in compliance with its covenants as of June 30, 2012, and given our
expectations for the next couple of years, we expect Reliance to maintain
adequate cushion relative to these covenants, likely in excess of 50%.
The company recently increased its dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.15 per
share, which equates to about $57 million this year and $90 million annually
thereafter, based on the current number of outstanding shares. The company
should have sufficient cash flow available to cover its dividend payments,
according to our estimates. While we expect Reliance will continue spending
about $150 to $200 million annually on debt-financed acquisitions, we expect
it will also use excess cash to repay debt and keep leverage between 2x and 3x.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook incorporates our view of Reliance's position as a
leading player among metals service centers, with higher and more stable
operating margins than many of its industry peers, low leverage levels, and
strong product and end market diversity. We expect leverage to be below 2x by
year end, with FFO-to-debt approaching 40%, which we consider to be good for
the rating. Still, we consider the company to be highly acquisitive, and it
competes in an industry that typically generates low margins.
We could downgrade the company if its credit metrics deteriorate such that we
expected leverage to be maintained above 3x or if we expect the company to
sustain FFO-to-debt below 30%. This could occur if debt levels increased so
the company could finance an acquisition or pay shareholder rewards, if the
company's margins contracted because of greater-than-expected steel price
instability, or if a decline in the company's end markets triggered a major
slowdown in demand.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the company's acquisitive growth
strategy and dependency on weak nonresidential construction markets.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Off Watch Positive
To From
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos
