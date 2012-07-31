TEXT-S&P raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum to 'BBB'

July 31 - Overview -- We expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to continue generating margins in the 8% to 10% area while maintaining a conservative financial policy that allows it to comfortably weather market volatility. -- We are raising our ratings on Reliance Steel, including the corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-.' -- At the same time, we are removing all of the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on April 17, 2012. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's operating performance over the next few years will support credit metrics consistent with the rating, with leverage between 2x and 3x. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings, including its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, on Los Angeles-based Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-.' The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we removed all of the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on April 17, 2012. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that Reliance's large, diversified distribution business, which has exhibited stable margins and improving credit metrics over the last several years, is likely to post future results consistent with a 'BBB' rating. We expect that 2012 EBITDA will be around $850 million, higher than our previous estimate of $800 million, owing to steady demand in several of Reliance's key end markets and the company's ability to preserve margins as it grows. Despite the slow recovery in the U.S. economy, Reliance has delivered consistent revenue and EBITDA growth over the last several years. This has led to better credit metrics, with leverage approaching 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 30%, as well as healthy cash flow generation. Our rating also takes into consideration our expectation that Reliance would quickly bring leverage back to within our expectations for the rating (below 3x) should it use debt to finance an acquisition. Our baseline scenario contemplates continued gradual growth in Reliance's energy and aerospace end markets, as well as from acquisitions. This should offset still-weak demand from nonresidential construction and anticipated seasonal softness in the third and fourth quarters, leading us to project that the company will generate high single-digit revenue growth in 2012, carried in part by its strong first quarter results. In addition, we anticipate that the improvement in demand will lead to a 10% increase in 2012 volumes, which should offset the impact of recent steel price declines and our expectation for continued steel price volatility over the next six months. Key assumptions in our forecast include: -- Our most recent economic projections include about 2% domestic GDP growth in 2012 and 2013. -- Demand from the energy, aerospace, heavy equipment, and automotive sectors will remain relatively steady, while we expect nonresidential construction end markets to remain weak for the next 12 to 18 months. -- Annual working capital metrics will remain relatively stable as ongoing cost improvements balance out expenses incurred to integrate acquisitions and as aggressive purchasing management smoothes the impact of raw material price fluctuations on inventory. We expect the company will achieve EBITDA margins of about 9.5% in 2012 and will maintain this level in future periods. In 2013, we expect EBITDA to modestly increase in the mid-single digit range compared to 2012's $850 million projection. Earnings could improve further in 2014 if nonresidential construction markets rebound as our economists predict. The EBITDA forecast takes into account our perspective that Reliance's broad product and geographic end market diversification mitigates the inherent cyclicality of the metals distribution business somewhat and includes our assumption that acquisitions will continue to help the company solidify its position as a key player in the North American distribution industry. Although the company may temporarily increase leverage to make an acquisition, we would expect it to rapidly restore ratios to levels within our rating expectations following any purchases. Debt (including adjustments for operating leases and pensions) was about $1.8 billion on June 30, 2012, about $100 million higher than March 31, 2012, due primarily to a higher balance on the company's revolving credit facility following several small acquisitions. Given our EBITDA projection for 2012 and our expectation that the company will use cash flow to pay down its revolver, we anticipate leverage of about 1.8x for the year, compared with about 2.3x on June 30, 2012. Furthermore, we expect FFO to debt will approach 40%, compared with about 30% on June 30, 2012. We believe these metrics are consistent with the intermediate financial profile given our expectation that management will continue to be acquisitive. Our ratings also incorporate our view that the company would fund any acquisitions or shareholder rewards in a manner consistent with our view of its intermediate financial risk. Liquidity We assess Reliance's liquidity as "strong." Relevant aspects and assumptions in the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next couple of years; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and -- The company would remain in compliance with financial maintenance covenants even if EBITDA dropped 30%. As of June 30, 2012, total liquidity was about $705 million, consisting of about $90 million in cash and $615 million of availability on its $1.5 billion asset-based lending (ABL) facility due 2016 (after accounting for $40 million in letters of credit). We expect that the company's internally generated cash will be sufficient to cover working capital needs, with cash flow from operations between $450 and $500 million. Capital expenditure needs are relatively low in the industry, and we estimate that the company will spend about $175 million annually in 2012 and 2013 to finance expansions of existing facilities and purchases of equipment, as well as establishing a presence in new geographic markets. Reliance's overall debt maturities are manageable. We expect the company will repay the upcoming maturity of $75 million of unsecured private placement notes, due in 2013, with cash. The company's revolving credit facility contains certain financial covenants, including a minimum EBIT interest coverage of 3x and a maximum total debt to capital ratio of 60%. The company was in compliance with its covenants as of June 30, 2012, and given our expectations for the next couple of years, we expect Reliance to maintain adequate cushion relative to these covenants, likely in excess of 50%. The company recently increased its dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.15 per share, which equates to about $57 million this year and $90 million annually thereafter, based on the current number of outstanding shares. The company should have sufficient cash flow available to cover its dividend payments, according to our estimates. While we expect Reliance will continue spending about $150 to $200 million annually on debt-financed acquisitions, we expect it will also use excess cash to repay debt and keep leverage between 2x and 3x. Outlook Our stable rating outlook incorporates our view of Reliance's position as a leading player among metals service centers, with higher and more stable operating margins than many of its industry peers, low leverage levels, and strong product and end market diversity. We expect leverage to be below 2x by year end, with FFO-to-debt approaching 40%, which we consider to be good for the rating. Still, we consider the company to be highly acquisitive, and it competes in an industry that typically generates low margins. We could downgrade the company if its credit metrics deteriorate such that we expected leverage to be maintained above 3x or if we expect the company to sustain FFO-to-debt below 30%. This could occur if debt levels increased so the company could finance an acquisition or pay shareholder rewards, if the company's margins contracted because of greater-than-expected steel price instability, or if a decline in the company's end markets triggered a major slowdown in demand. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the company's acquisitive growth strategy and dependency on weak nonresidential construction markets. Ratings List Upgraded; Ratings Off Watch Positive To From Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos