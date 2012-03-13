TEXT-Fitch may cut Co-Operative Bank's regulatory capital securities

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has placed Co-operative Bank plc's (CB) regulatory capital securities on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action aligns the rating of the regulatory capital securities (ISINs GB00B3VH4201 and GB00B3VMBW45) with the RWN on CB's Viability Rating (VR). Under Fitch's new criteria (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the securities are both rated three notches below CB's VR of 'a-' at 'BBB-' and are sensitive to any changes of the VR. The RWN on CB's VR reflects the risks for CB following the announcement that its parent, Co-operative Group, is the preferred bidder in the sale process of Lloyds Banking Group plc branch assets (see 'Fitch Places Co-operative Bank on Rating Watch Negative', dated 16 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Fitch has not undertaken a full review of CB's ratings. The rating actions consider the implications for the ratings of CB's regulatory capital securities of the RWN on CB's VR. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities