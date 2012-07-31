版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. food and restaurant companies

July 31 -  Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the
following U.S. Food companies: 
    
    ARAMARK Corporation 
    Burger King Corporation 
    Dean Foods Company 
    Del Monte Corporation 
    DineEquity, Inc. 
    Dole Food Company, Inc.

