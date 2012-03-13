TEXT-S&P puts London Stock Exchange 'A-' rating on watch negative

March 13 - Overview -- London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) said it has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in U.K.-based holding company LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd, subject to shareholder, regulatory, and antitrust approvals. -- We are placing our 'A-' long-term rating on LSEG on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that LSEG's financial profile will deteriorate if the transaction goes through because of increased debt. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when the transaction closes or falls through by affirming the rating on LSEG or lowering it by one notch. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows LSEG's announcement on March 9, 2012, that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake of up to 60% of U.K.-based holding company LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd (LCHC). LSEG would pay a maximum EUR463 million for a 60 % stake, in cash, and would partly finance the transaction by issuing additional debt, drawing on its new committed revolving credit lines. The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that LSEG's financial profile would deteriorate if the transaction went through, given the additional debt required to finance the acquisition. In our view, the merger would strengthen LSEG's business position by expanding its product offering in post trade services and its geographic footprint in continental Europe, excluding Italy, and the U.S. LSEG would become the world leader in clearing over-the-counter (OTC) interest rate swap contracts, through LCHC's SwapClear unit, which we believe could grow further because of recent regulatory changes making central clearing of some OTC derivatives mandatory. However, our preliminary figures show that LSEG's leverage metrics would deteriorate in the short term if the transaction went through. Pro forma gross debt leverage would rise to 2.3x from an estimated 1.9x for LSEG. Pro forma EBITDA interest coverage would fall to 9.2x at March 2013 and tangible total equity would also depreciate significantly, nearing negative GBP1 billion. In the longer run, the restoration of leverage metrics for LSEG that we would view as consistent with a rating in the 'A' category would depend on LCHC's capacity to sufficiently grow revenues from OTC clearing and interoperability and implement efficiency measures it has promised. Without these changes LSEG would not be able to offset the adverse impact of the upcoming termination of NYSE Euronext's (A+/Stable/A-1) clearing contracts on LCHC's business. We see LSEG's statement of intention to maintain a net debt target leverage of 1x-2x as positive, as this is a level that would be more consistent with our current rating. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch upon completion of the merger, probably around the end of 2012. The deal is unlikely to close sooner because of the many regulatory and antitrust approvals both entities must obtain, mostly in Europe. If the deal goes through, we might affirm the rating on LSEG or lower it by one notch. If the deal falls through, we would most likely affirm the rating on LSEG. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges and Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From London Stock Exchange Group PLC Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2 London Stock Exchange Group PLC Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.