TEXT-S&P may raise RONA ratings

Overview -- We are placing our ratings on Canadian retailer RONA Inc. , including our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, on CreditWatch with positive implications, following Lowe's Cos. Inc. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2) announced acquisition proposal of RONA for about C$1.8 billion. -- Lowe's has been growing steadily in Canada, albeit more slowly than expected, while RONA expects to convert up to one-quarter of its big-box stores to smaller formats as big-box outlets saturate some markets. -- We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have clarity on the likelihood of a transaction. Should an acquisition occur, we would likely equalize the ratings on RONA with those on Lowe's, based on the strategic importance of RONA to Lowe's. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on RONA Inc., including its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s (A-/Watch Neg/A-2) announcement of a non-binding proposal to acquire RONA, a Canadian retailer and distributor of hardware, home improvement, and gardening products. RONA has C$116 million of unsecured notes and C$172 million of preferred shares outstanding. The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the potential uplift for RONA creditors from the possible acquisition of the company by the higher-rated Lowe's. In RONA, Lowe's is proposing to acquire an industry leader that has a market share of about 19% and a similar revenue base as Home Depot Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) in Canada. The Canadian home-improvement retail sector is moderately fragmented and saturated, which has compounded weak demand in recent years. Lowe's has been growing steadily in Canada, albeit more slowly than expected because of persistently weak market conditions. RONA, on the other hand, expects to convert up to one-quarter of its big-box stores to smaller formats as big-box outlets saturate some markets, likely reducing its retail square footage 5%-10% through 2013 to better match the sector's reduced demand. RONA operates a multiformat model that enables it to achieve close to 100% market coverage in Canada, and provides flexible platforms at the expense of operating efficiencies and margins compared with those of its single-format competitors. RONA's lower margins, however, are typically more stable because of its higher proportion of distribution revenue. The company's share of the building products retail segment is similar to Home Depot's in Canada, but we believe that RONA's various formats strengthen its business risk profile by diversifying its competitive pressures. As such, we believe that RONA's extensive distribution network is an important factor supporting its operational strategy because the company sells to more diffuse regions and market segments than its competitors. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have more clarity on the likelihood of a transaction. Should Lowe's acquire RONA, we would likely equalize the ratings on RONA with those on Lowe's, based on RONA's strategic importance to Lowe's. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail Industry, Sept. 18, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive To From RONA Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Negative/-- Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Pos BBB- Preferred stock Global scale BB/Watch Pos BB Canada scale P-3/Watch Pos P-3