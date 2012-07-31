TEXT-S&P may raise RONA ratings

Overview
-- We are placing our ratings on Canadian retailer RONA Inc. ,
including our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, on
CreditWatch with positive implications, following Lowe's Cos. Inc.
(A-/Watch Neg/A-2) announced acquisition proposal of RONA for about C$1.8
billion.
-- Lowe's has been growing steadily in Canada, albeit more slowly than
expected, while RONA expects to convert up to one-quarter of its big-box
stores to smaller formats as big-box outlets saturate some markets.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have clarity on the likelihood
of a transaction. Should an acquisition occur, we would likely equalize the
ratings on RONA with those on Lowe's, based on the strategic importance of
RONA to Lowe's.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
RONA Inc., including its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the
company, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s (A-/Watch Neg/A-2)
announcement of a non-binding proposal to acquire RONA, a Canadian retailer
and distributor of hardware, home improvement, and gardening products. RONA
has C$116 million of unsecured notes and C$172 million of preferred shares
outstanding.
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the potential uplift for RONA
creditors from the possible acquisition of the company by the higher-rated
Lowe's. In RONA, Lowe's is proposing to acquire an industry leader that has a
market share of about 19% and a similar revenue base as Home Depot Inc.
(A-/Stable/A-2) in Canada. The Canadian home-improvement retail sector is
moderately fragmented and saturated, which has compounded weak demand in
recent years. Lowe's has been growing steadily in Canada, albeit more slowly
than expected because of persistently weak market conditions. RONA, on the
other hand, expects to convert up to one-quarter of its big-box stores to
smaller formats as big-box outlets saturate some markets, likely reducing its
retail square footage 5%-10% through 2013 to better match the sector's reduced
demand.
RONA operates a multiformat model that enables it to achieve close to 100%
market coverage in Canada, and provides flexible platforms at the expense of
operating efficiencies and margins compared with those of its single-format
competitors. RONA's lower margins, however, are typically more stable because
of its higher proportion of distribution revenue. The company's share of the
building products retail segment is similar to Home Depot's in Canada, but we
believe that RONA's various formats strengthen its business risk profile by
diversifying its competitive pressures. As such, we believe that RONA's
extensive distribution network is an important factor supporting its
operational strategy because the company sells to more diffuse regions and
market segments than its competitors.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have more clarity on the likelihood of
a transaction. Should Lowe's acquire RONA, we would likely equalize the
ratings on RONA with those on Lowe's, based on RONA's strategic importance to
Lowe's.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive
To From
RONA Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Negative/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Pos BBB-
Preferred stock
Global scale BB/Watch Pos BB
Canada scale P-3/Watch Pos P-3