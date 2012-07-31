TEXT-S&P may cut Lowe's ratings

Overview
-- Mooresville, N.C.-based home improvement retailer Lowe's
has made a friendly, non-binding proposal to acquire Quebec-based RONA Inc.
-- Standard & Poor's believes Lowe's takeover offer-which could turn
hostile--demonstrates its more aggressive risk appetite.
-- We are placing all of Lowe's long-term ratings, including the 'A-'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We are not placing Lowe's 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper
ratings on CreditWatch.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of our
long-term ratings on Lowe's Cos. Inc., including the 'A-' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This means we could either
lower or affirm the long-term ratings after we complete our review.
At the same time, we placed all of RONA Inc.'s ratings, including its 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. As of
March 31, 2012, RONA had about $543 million of debt and preferred stock
outstanding.
As of May 4, 2012, Lowe's had about $9.6 billion of debt outstanding.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Lowe's announcement that it had made a
non-binding proposal to acquire Canada-based home improvement and hardware
retailer RONA Inc. for about $1.9 billion, which has been rejected by RONA's
Board of Directors. Lowe's is now making its proposal public to allow all RONA
shareholders and other stakeholders to evaluate the proposal, given that a
number of institutional shareholders (approximately 15%) have indicated their
support for the transaction.
Currently, we assess Lowe's business risk profile as "strong" and its
financial risk profile as "intermediate." In our view, Lowe's continues to
demonstrate a more aggressive risk appetite than our current "moderate"
assessment of its financial policies. The proposed transaction, which we
believe could turn hostile, follows a series of increases in debt leverage
over the past two years largely for significant debt-financed share repurchase
activity.
Another key factor in our financial risk review is that the proposed
acquisition-should it be completed-would result in our adjusted debt leverage
metric exceeding 2.5x, our threshold for a downgrade. Key factors in our
business risk review are that although the proposed transaction would give
Lowe's a solid market position in the Canadian market and especially in the
Quebec province, RONA's business mix is much different than Lowe's and
includes big-box stores (a number of which RONA's management plans to close),
smaller franchise and affiliate stores, distribution centres, and plumbing and
HVAC outlets. Also, we believe that Lowe's has a limited track record of
acquiring and integrating companies and it is not clear that the Canadian home
improvement market won't decline further.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments, and resolve Lowe's CreditWatch placement after
we obtain more information on the contemplated acquisition, including RONA's
continued responses and potential defenses; the ultimate purchase price and
planned financing; Lowe's integration and growth strategy with respect to
Canada; and its capital structure and shareholder return plans. It is possible
we could affirm the ratings if we believe:
-- Lowe's will quickly reduce leverage back below 2.5x or less;
-- The acquisition could be implemented, in our opinion, smoothly and
without any major disruption or integration risk;
-- The company's risk appetite and financial policies will moderate; and
-- The company's U.S. operating performance does not meaningfully worsen
given the sluggish economy and still weak housing market.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Lowe's Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-
Ratings Affirmed
Lowe's Cos. Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2