TEXT-S&P says SonicWall rtgs unaffected by its pending Dell deal

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Dell Inc.'s announcement that it will be purchasing San Jose, Calif.-based SonicWall Inc. for an undisclosed amount of cash does not immediately affect our ratings on SonicWall. Both boards have approved the transaction.
At the time of purchase, we expect SonicWall's rated senior secured facility to be paid off. Neither our current 'B+' corporate credit rating on SonicWall, our 'BB' issue rating, nor our '1' recovery rating on its debt are affected. We expect to withdraw all the ratings at the time the transaction closes, some time in the second quarter of Dell's fiscal 2013 year (ending January 2013).
SonicWall is a designer, developer, and marketer of network security, content security and business continuity solutions globally and we expect its products to complement Dell's offerings in this area.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.