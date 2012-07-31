TEXT-Fitch affirms United Technologies at 'A'

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for
United Technologies Corporation's (UTC; NYSE: UTX) at 'A' following
completion of its acquisition of Goodrich Corporation (Goodrich). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Also, Fitch has upgraded Goodrich to 'A' from 'BBB+'
as described in a separate press release issued today. A detailed rating list
follows at the end of this press release.
Fitch's ratings for UTC incorporate the acquisition of Goodrich for $18.4
billion completed July 26, 2012. The acquisition was funded with proceeds from
$9.8 billion of senior unsecured notes and $1.1 billion of mandatory convertible
notes issued in June 2012. UTC also acquired approximately $2.4 billion of
Goodrich debt before netting out acquired cash. The remainder of the purchase
price is being funded from divestiture proceeds and cash flow. UTC recently
agreed to sell the Milton Roy, Sullair and Sundyne industrial businesses for
$3.46 billion and Rocketdyne for $550 million. UTC borrowed $2 billion under a
short-term bank loan facility in July to assist with near-term financing for the
Goodrich acquisition while announced divestitures are pending.
Fitch estimates UTC's debt/EBITDA could peak at nearly 3.0 times (x) on a pro
forma as a result of the Goodrich acquisition. Fitch estimates debt/EBITDA will
decline to around 2.5x by the end of 2012 and toward 2.0x by the end of 2013
which would still be weak for the rating. Prior to the issuance of acquisition
related debt, debt/EBITDA was 1.1x at March 31, 2012. Leverage could decline
more quickly if demand in UTC's aerospace markets enables the company to realize
expected benefits from its acquisition of Goodrich. UTC intends to reduce
leverage toward stronger levels during the next 2 - 3 years.
Fitch believes UTC's leverage reduction goals are achievable, but the timing
could be affected by potential concerns related to demand in UTC's end markets,
margin performance, and the pace of debt reduction. Results for 2012 are likely
to be somewhat weaker than previously anticipated due to lower equipment orders
at Otis, lower aftermarket orders in P&W's large engine business and at Hamilton
Sundstrand, and negative foreign currency movements. In addition, a slightly
later-than-anticipated closing of Goodrich is contributing to a decline in
expected revenue for the full year.
UTC's ratings or outlook could be negatively affected if leverage is not reduced
to a level below 2.0x within approximately 18 months. Risks that could impair
free cash flow and delay a reduction in leverage include concerns surrounding
Europe and slower growth in China. A sharp downturn in emerging regions would
hurt local sales and could also affect developed economies. Growth continues to
be slower in the BRIC countries, including China due to efforts to control real
estate prices and inflation. Other rating concerns include challenges
integrating Goodrich, event risk in UTC's aerospace markets, unexpected problems
with P&W's Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine, low demand for military programs at P&W
and Sikorsky, and large net pension obligations. Emerging markets represent an
important source of sales growth.
Fitch believes the Goodrich acquisition will improve UTC's competitive position
and offers opportunities to realize cost synergies as operations are integrated.
Aside from normal integration risks, Fitch has few concerns about the operating
performance of the combined businesses. Goodrich has a solid operating profile,
and its acquisition by UTC is not expected to require material restructuring
aside from modest actions to mesh the two organizations and realize cost
synergies. Goodrich complements Hamilton Sundstrand's solid position as a
supplier of aerospace and defense equipment and services, and there is only
modest overlap between the companies' product lines. Goodrich has a large
commercial aftermarket business and is well positioned on commercial aircraft
programs and in certain areas with the Department of Defense.
Fitch estimates free cash flow after dividends in 2012 could be near $4 billion
or slightly less, similar to free cash flow of $4 billion in 2011. Recent
weakness in certain businesses could reduce FCF slightly, but Fitch anticipates
UTC's free cash flow will remain strong over the long term and support near-term
debt reduction. Free cash flow in 2012 includes the impact of lower pension
contributions. Currently, UTC estimates it will contribute $100 million to
foreign plans and $200 million of stock to U.S. plans. In 2011, UTC contributed
$1.0 billion to its plans, including $551 million of cash, down from $1.5
billion in 2010 which included $1.3 billion of cash. At the end of 2011, pension
plans were underfunded by $3.6 billion. Domestic plans were 84% funded as of
June 30, 2012.
UTC plans to reduce discretionary spending in the near term to mitigate the
impact of the Goodrich acquisition on leverage and liquidity. The company has
suspended share repurchases through at least the end of 2012 and expects to keep
share repurchases at reduced levels for two years thereafter. It also expects to
limit acquisition spending for several years, including a budget of $500 million
in 2012, excluding Goodrich and IAE. Historically, UTC has budgeted several
billion dollars each year for a mix of acquisitions and share repurchases.
The ratings also reflect P&W's purchase in June 2012 of Rolls-Royce's interest
in International Aero Engines AG (IAE) for $1.5 billion, plus payments over 15
years. Payments will be based on hours flown by aircraft using V2500 engines
produced by IAE which are in service when the transaction closes. V2500 engines
are used for Airbus A320 family of aircraft. P&W now owns 66% of IAE which will
be consolidated with P&W's results. Orders for V2500 engines could eventually
decline as new engine designs such as the GTF ramp up production, but the
installed base should support substantial aftermarket business in subsequent
years. P&W and Rolls-Royce also agreed to form a joint venture to develop
engines for 120-230 seat commercial aircraft. The venture will focus on P&W's
geared turbofan technology and on developing new engine technologies. The timing
for closing of the new venture is uncertain.
UTC's ratings incorporate the company's consistently strong operating
performance, competitive market positions, geographic and product
diversification, solid free cash flow, and ability to generate favorable margins
through economic cycles. UTC's overall results at existing businesses could
improve modestly as strong commercial aerospace markets and UTC's stable
aftermarket business mitigate concerns about lower military spending, economic
weakness in Europe and construction activity in the U.S. which remains near
cyclical lows.
UTC estimates it will incur $500 million of restructuring charges in 2012
including Goodrich. Restructuring at UTC's existing operations includes
streamlining at Otis in response to slower growth in China and weak conditions
in Europe. UTC estimates it will incur approximately $500 million of one-time
costs as it integrates Goodrich, including charges in 2012, and implements cost
reductions which could total approximately $400 million annually after several
years. Charges in 2012 will be partly offset by $600 million of one-time gains,
including a $300 million tax settlement.
At June 30, 2012 UTC's liquidity included cash and equivalents of approximately
$6.0 billion and $4.0 billion of committed bank facilities that mature in 2016.
Liquidity was offset by $271 million of short-term debt. In addition, UTC held
$10.7 billion of restricted cash available to fund the Goodrich acquisition.
UTC's outstanding debt at June 30, 2012 totaled $20.7 billion. The amount does
not include approximately $2.4 billion of debt at Goodrich, a $2 billion term
loan due Dec. 31, 2012, or commercial paper issued after June 30 used to fund
the acquisition of Goodrich.
In addition to debt, UTC has contingent obligations related to its financing
commitments for customers, primarily at the aerospace businesses. UTC's
financing commitments are increasing from modest levels as demand in UTC's
commercial aerospace markets continues to be strong. However, the commitments
are spread out over several years which mitigates the impact.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
United Technologies Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities affirmed at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A';
--Junior unsecured subordinated debt rated affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'.
Goodrich Corporation's ratings are shown below:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinance Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 15, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis