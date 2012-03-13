版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise NCO Group 'CCC+' rating

Overview	
     -- NCO Group has announced proposed debt offerings to fund the repayment 	
of its existing debt and to finance its merger with APAC Customer Services 	
Inc. 	
     -- If the debt offerings are successful, NCO will change its name to 	
Expert Global Solutions Inc. and merge APAC into one of its wholly owned 	
subsidiaries.	
     -- As a result, we placed our 'CCC+' issuer credit, 'CCC+' senior 	
secured, and 'CCC-' senior unsecured ratings on NCO on CreditWatch positive. 	
     -- The rating action reflects our belief that it is likely that the 	
proposed debt offerings will close and NCO will materially improve its debt 	
metrics and capital position.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' issuer 	
credit and senior secured ratings, as well as its 'CCC-' senior unsecured 	
rating, on NCO Group Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there is a good probability 	
that NCO's recently announced proposed debt offerings will close and the 	
company will materially improve its debt metrics and capital position. 	
	
NCO recently announced that it seeks to refinance its existing senior secured 	
credit facility (revolver and term loan) with a new first-lien senior secured 	
credit facility that includes a $120 revolver ($104 million expected to be 	
undrawn at close) and $675 million term loan. (As of Dec. 31, 2011, the 	
revolver had $39 million outstanding, and the term loan had $457 million 	
outstanding.) In addition, the company is issuing a $200 million second-lien 	
senior secured term loan, and NCO's private equity sponsor, One Equity 	
Partners (OEP), will convert its $159 million bridge loan related to its 	
acquisition of APAC Customer Services into a paid-in-kind (PIK) option loan. 	
The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay its existing outstanding 	
$165 million senior floating rate and $200 million senior subordinated notes. 	
The new debt will have a much more favorable payback timeline, with the 	
revolver and term loan maturities extending to 2017 and 2018, respectively. 	

In conjunction with the closing of the offerings, NCO will acquire APAC from 	
OEP and change its name to Expert Global Solutions Inc. (EGS). The company 	
will roll the remaining equity from OEP's purchase of APAC (roughly $300 	
million) into the combined entity. The new first-lien senior secured credit 	
facility and second-lien term loan will be obligations of EGS. The PIK option 	
loan will be issued by NCO's parent company, Expect Global Solutions Holdings 	
Inc. (not rated), and will most likely forgo initially paying cash dividends. 	
	
The company's inability to complete a similar, yet more expansive, refinancing 	
at the end of 2011 somewhat weakens our positive assessment. However, we 	
believe that this transaction faces fewer difficulties, as general investor 	
sentiment has improved and the company is not looking to access the more 	
fickle speculative-grade market.	
	
On July 6, 2011, APAC entered an agreement to be acquired by one of OEP's 	
affiliates. The acquisition closed on Oct. 14, and OEP funded the purchase 	
with a $300 million equity contribution and a $159 million bridge loan to the 	
acquiring affiliate. 	
	
Following the merger, EGS will have slightly more debt than that of the 	
stand-alone companies. OEP will contribute $300 million of equity, which will 	
improve EGS' leverage ratios and aggregate capitalization. In addition, the 	
PIK option loan to OEP will be issued by EGS' parent and doesn't require cash 	
dividends, giving it near-term, equity-like characteristics. However, our 	
analysis assumes that EGS will eventually seek to replace the PIK option loan 	
with new debt at the operating company. Assuming $20 million of annual cost 	
synergies, we estimate a pro forma operating company debt-to-EBITDA ratio for 	
the combined entity of 4.1x (4.8x including holding company debt) as of Sept. 	
30, 2011, down from 5.8x for the stand-alone NCO under its existing debt 	
structure.	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch positive reflects our view of the good probability that NCO's 	
proposed debt offerings will close. In that case, we would likely raise the 	
rating on NCO before we ultimately withdraw it and assign a final rating on 	
the guarantor of the new combined entity, Expert Global Solutions LLC. If the 	
proposed debt offerings do not close, which is less likely, we likely would 	
remove the ratings on NCO from CreditWatch and assign a negative outlook.	
	
Ratings List	
	
CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
NCO Group Inc. (to be renamed Expert Global Solutions Inc.)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             CCC+/Watch Pos/--  CCC+/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+/Watch Pos     CCC+	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC-/Watch Pos     CCC-	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
 Subordinated                           CCC-/Watch Pos     CCC-	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
New Ratings	
	
NCO Group Inc. 	
 Senior Secured	
  First-lien credit facility            B(prelim)                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)                  	
 Senior Secured	
  Second-lien term loan                 CCC+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      6(prelim)

