TEXT-S&P rates Baxter Holdings B.V.

Overview
     -- Baxter Holding B.V., a Netherlands-based subsidiary of Deerfield, 
Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. is establishing a $700 million
commercial 
paper (CP) program that will issue U.S. dollar-denominated CP in the U.S. 
markets.
     -- Baxter International's existing U.S. CP program will be reduced from 
$1.4 billion to $700 million.
     -- We are assigning an 'A-1' rating to Baxter Holding B.V.'s CP program 
and affirming all of our ratings on Baxter International, including the 'A+' 
corporate credit rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that product diversity should 
help Baxter absorb setbacks of any one product line, and that it will maintain 
a modest financial risk profile.

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-1' 
commercial paper (CP) rating to Baxter Holding B.V.'s $700 million CP program, 
which is guaranteed by Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. 

At the same time, we affirmed all our ratings on Baxter International, 
including our 'A+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Baxter reflect its "strong" business risk profile as a leading 
manufacturer of diversified and relatively noncyclical medical products, 
sustained by extensive worldwide operations, solid distribution channels, a 
very large and entrenched customer base, and low-cost manufacturing. Baxter's 
"modest" financial risk profile reflects a conservative balance sheet, stable 
recurring revenues from consumables and disposables, and strong liquidity, 
despite the significant distribution of cash (via dividends and common stock 
repurchases) to shareholders.

We expect that, over the near term, revenues will grow in the low- to 
mid-single digits, in line with overall health care industry growth. We 
believe Baxter can sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin (per our calculation) 
above 30%, as manufacturing optimization programs, operating leverage, and 
expanded product offerings offset the impact of health care legislation, 
global pricing pressures, and costs associated with plant expansions. Debt 
(adjusted for factored receivables of $160 million, operating leases of $679 
million, and unfunded pension liabilities of $1.2 billion) was $7.3 billion as 
of Dec. 31, 2011. Debt to EBITDA was 1.7x at March 31, 2012, and funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt was 52%. Strong EBITDA interest coverage of 23x 
partly reflects Baxter's low cost of capital. We expect debt leverage to 
remain at about 1.7x over the next two years.

Baxter develops, manufacturers, and markets a broad array of products for the 
treatment of hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney 
disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Its diversity 
is evidenced by many product categories that operate under its BioScience and 
Medical Products business segments; no product category contributes more than 
18% of total sales. We believe some loss in market share of infusion pump 
systems, because of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration- (FDA) mandated 
COLLEAGUE infusion pump replacement, will not be material to results. Baxter 
has a broad geographic footprint, deriving 59% of 2011 revenues from outside 
the U.S., including a meaningful presence in emerging markets. It is a leading 
supplier with strong brand awareness, selling products in more than 100 
countries, and manufacturing products in 27 countries; end users are diverse. 
However, Baxter is exposed to competitive pressures, particularly in markets 
with commodity-like characteristics, such as plasma, and/or where generic 
alternatives are available. Thus, in addition to development of new products 
and product indication expansions, it distinguishes itself with optionality in 
treatment regiments, innovative packaging, and unique medication delivery 
systems. 

Baxter has a robust product pipeline because of its targeted investment in 
research and development (R&D), which we believe will help it remain 
competitive in an industry facing relatively fast innovation cycles for 
certain products. R&D spending was $946 million (7% of revenues) and 
acquisition spending was $590 million in 2011. Pricing remains under pressure 
from large purchasing groups in the U.S. and international tenders. Certain of 
Baxter's markets (e.g., plasma products) have commodity-like characteristics. 
Plasma pricing and demand, which declined in 2010, rebounded in 2011, and 
Baxter benefited by about $100 million from Octapharma AG's absence in the 
plasma market. Baxter plans to upgrade its older plasma-fractionation facility 
in the second half of 2012 to position itself for future growth and is 
beginning construction of a new facility in Europe. It also recently entered 
into a manufacturing services agreement with Stichting Sanquin 
Bloedvoorziening that will provide up to 1.6 mil liters of incremental plasma 
fractionation capacity.  

Liquidity
Our short-term credit rating on Baxter is 'A-1'. We believe Baxter has strong 
liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. Our view of its 
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:
     -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, discretionary cash flow, 
and revolving credit facilities) to exceed uses (including dividends and 
anticipated share repurchases) by about 2x over the next two to three years.
     -- We also expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA declines by 30%.
     -- We believe Baxter can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.
     -- We also believe Baxter has well-established bank relationships.

Baxter's strong liquidity is evidenced by $2.2 billion of cash and equivalents 
on June 30, 2012, and cash flow from operations of $3.2 billion for the 12 
months ended June 30, 2012, generously covering capital expenditures of $1.1 
billion for that period. Baxter's low effective income tax rate of about 21% 
enhances free cash flow. Baxter manages its tax strategy to generate 
sufficient cash denominated in U.S. dollars to fund U.S. cash needs.

Baxter's CP programs ($1.4 billion), used to support operational requirements, 
are backed up by a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in June 
2015. It also maintains a $396 million (at Dec. 31, 2011), euro-denominated 
credit facility maturing in January 2013. At March 31, 2012, Baxter had no CP 
outstanding, and both the revolvers were undrawn. 

Baxter has a capital allocation guideline to return about 35% to 40% of 
internally generated cash to shareholders. It recently increased its dividend 
by 34%, which will translate into a roughly 40% payout ratio. Although Baxter 
concurrently announced a $2 billion share repurchase program, we expect that 
share repurchases will be tempered in line with the company's policy regarding 
total return to shareholders. The use of cash to buy back stock does not 
impair Baxter's credit profile because of its strong liquidity position, and 
we do not believe it is contemplating any sizable acquisitions. It has no 
onerous rating triggers.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Baxter International Inc. is stable. Product diversity 
should help the company absorb setbacks of any one product line. We do not 
believe revenue declines or operating losses would be material enough to cause 
a downgrade, but we could lower our ratings if financial policy changes so 
much that management does not commit to maintaining a modest financial risk 
profile. We believe Baxter has sufficient financial cushion to make midsized 
acquisitions that modestly increase debt, but debt-financed acquisitions or 
share repurchases that increase adjusted debt leverage to 2x (without 
expectations of rapid de-leveraging) could result in a downgrade.  

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Baxter International Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Stable/A-1      
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1

New Rating

Baxter Holdings B.V.
 Commercial Paper                       A-1

