版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 01:54 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Neiman Marcus Group

Overview	
     -- U.S. luxury retailer The Neiman Marcus Group Inc. announced its 	
intention to declare a dividend of up to $500 million.	
     -- We estimate that the dividend will be paid out of existing cash on 	
hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.	
     -- We are affirming all ratings and the outlook on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that credit protection measures 	
will remain in line with current levels as increases in funded debt offset 	
continued operational gains.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all ratings on 	
Dallas-based The Neiman Marcus Group Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit 	
rating. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection 	
metrics are likely to remain in line with recent levels, as further 	
operational gains offset the dividend payment and our view of more aggressive 	
financial policies. 	
	
The ratings on Neiman Marcus reflect Standard & Poor's view that its credit 	
protection measures are weak, but should remain relatively consistent over the 	
near term, as further operational gains offset an increase in debt.	
	
The company's "fair" business risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects 	
its participation in the highly competitive department store sector, 	
relatively narrow market compared with other department store operators, and 	
small store base. Its solid position in the high-service, luxury merchandise 	
specialty department store industry; strong vendor relationships; and improved 	
operating performance over the past year somewhat offset these risks. In our 	
view, Neiman Marcus has done a good job maintaining its reputation, 	
merchandise, and customer service.	
	
The company continues to demonstrate positive operational momentum based on 	
the strength of luxury retail sales. Retail same-store sales increased 7.8% 	
for the quarter ended Jan. 28, 2012 and EBITDA margins increased to 14.3% from 	
13.8% period over period, based on continued full-price sales and positive 	
operating leverage. We believe that further performance gains will occur over 	
the next 12 months, but at a less robust rate. 	
	
Specifically, our assumptions over the next year include:	
     -- Sales per square foot increase in the mid-single digits;	
     -- An increase in total square feet in the low-single digits, based on 	
the addition of new stores;	
     -- We expect Direct Marketing to increase in the low-double digits;	
     -- We anticipate margins will demonstrate slight gains over the near 	
term, based on continued strength in full-priced sales and positive operating 	
leverage, partly offset by continued investment in infrastructure and 	
technology initiatives;	
     -- Inventory growth in line with revenue increases; and	
     -- Dividend payment of $500 million, with the potential for further 	
dividends in the next fiscal year.	
	
Although credit protection metrics have strengthened over the past year, we do 	
not expect any further meaningful improvements over the next 12 months. We 	
assess the company's financial profile as "highly leveraged" and expect this 	
to continue, so long as the company is owned by private equity. EBITDA growth 	
of about 14% contributed to leverage, declining to 5.5x for the 12 months 	
ended Jan. 28, 2012, compared with 6.7x for the prior period in 2011.	
	
Interest coverage increased to 2.7x from 1.9x and funds from operations 	
increased to 11.0% from 5.9% period over period. We expect that the increase 	
in debt used to fund the anticipated dividend will likely negate any further 	
improvements in the company's credit protection profile for the remainder of 	
the fiscal year. We believe that the increased aggressiveness in the company's 	
financial policies and the potential for further dividends will result in 	
credit protection metrics remaining in line with current levels over the near 	
term. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Neiman Marcus' liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria), as 	
we expect cash sources to exceed cash needs by at least 1.2x. We expect the 	
company to maintain positive liquidity, even if EBITDA were to decline in the 	
15% area. Over the near term, we believe cash sources are likely to include 	
about $150 million of cash on hand, about $150 million of free operating cash 	
flow, and about $515 million of availability under its revolving credit 	
facility. Cash uses include about $175 million for capital expenditures and 	
some modest investment in working capital. Additionally, our assumption is 	
that the company will pay a dividend of $500 million.	
	
Other relevant aspects include:	
     -- We estimate coverage of sources over uses be above 1.2x;	
     -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA;	
     -- No financial performance covenants;	
     -- Sound relationships with its banks; and	
     -- No meaningful debt maturities over the intermediate term.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Neiman Marcus, published on April 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Neiman Marcus reflects our expectation that 	
operations are likely to perform well over the next 12 months--given continued 	
strength in luxury retailing--but at a slower rate versus the previous year. 	
We believe that performance will benefit from same-store sales increasing in 	
the mid-single digits, direct marketing sales growth in the low-double digits, 	
and EBITDA margins in the mid-14% area. However, we believe that the increased 	
aggressiveness of the company's financial policies will negate any meaningful 	
improvements in credit protection metrics. In our view, the increase in debt 	
from the imminent dividend payment and the potential for further dividends 	
over the near term will offset operational gains.	
	
Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the company's rating if 	
its revenues continue to grow at its current rate, margins increase by over 	
100 basis points, and the company significantly moderates its future dividend 	
policies. Under this scenario, leverage would be under 5x and interest 	
coverage would be in the mid-3x area. 	
	
We could lower the rating if performance slows substantially due to an 	
unexpected drop in luxury retail spending or if the company increases the 	
amount of future dividends and issues debt to fund them. Under this scenario, 	
the company would issue debt above $500 million and use the proceeds to pay a 	
dividend, leading to leverage of about 6x 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
The Neiman Marcus Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
 Subordinated                           B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐