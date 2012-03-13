TEXT-Fitch raises Allergan ratings

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Allergan Inc.'s (Allergan) long-term ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'A+' from 'A'; --Bank loan to 'A+' from 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed Allergan's short-term ratings as follows: --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $1.6 billion of outstanding debt. Unscathed After Global Recession Allergan generated attractive revenue growth for the second consecutive year as company sales increased by 10.2% in 2011. Macroeconomic headwinds still plague the industry and place demand pressure on the company's cash-pay businesses, which collectively represent around 40% of company revenues. However, uptake of aesthetic products, both body and face, have proven to be resilient to the external stresses. Global sales of Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, and breast augmentation products rose 12%, 27.8%, and 9.5%, respectively. Overall sales performance was also bolstered by two top-selling prescription pharmaceuticals, Restasis and Lumigan, sales of which increased by 12.3% and 16.3%. Fitch forecasts annual sales growth of 7% or greater over the ratings horizon despite potential generic competition to Allergan's older product lines. European Exposure Manageable Fitch believes the company can withstand the macroeconomic headwinds in Europe given past operational success through the great recession in the U.S., Allergan's primary market. The worst impact from the global recession for Allergan occurred in 2009; yet, the company still achieved top-line growth albeit modest (2.3%) despite demand pressures on the cash-pay businesses leading to flat Botox revenues and declines in all medical device sales. Compared to approximately 60% of sales derived from the U.S., European territories generated one-half of overseas revenues or only 20% of entire company sales in 2011. Allergan's exposure to troubled European countries is highly manageable and comprises around $50 million in receivables from public and non-public hospitals in Italy and Spain ($11 million booked for bad debt expense related to these receivables in 2011). Also, the company had no government debt exposure to Greece at the end of 2011. Margin Expansion Sustained Fitch anticipates the strong margins achieved in 2011 can be sustained over the intermediate term while assuming increasing sales and marketing expenses to promote new product approvals and indications gained over the past two years. EBITDA margin of 32% in 2011 was relatively consistent with 31.9% in the prior year, which has improved from 27.1% in 2008 from manufacturing efficiencies and restructuring actions. Fitch believes that some downward pressure on margins may arise over the ratings horizon from incremental investment into the R&D program as the company looks ahead to potential patent expiry of key pharmaceuticals in the long term. No Refinancing Risk Fitch expects modest improvement in leverage over the ratings horizon to come from operational success as the debt load remains steady. Total debt dropped to $1.62 billion at the end of 2011 from $2.21 billion in 2010 after Allergan called and paid $809 million to retire 1.5% convertible debt in April. In conjunction, gross debt and adjusted debt leverage eased somewhat to 0.9 times (x) and 1.2x, respectively, at the end of 2011 from 1.0x and 1.2x in 2010 (excluding pre-funding of the convertible debt in 2010). The capital structure is now relatively simple mainly comprising $800 million in 5.75% senior notes due in 2016 and $650 million in 3.38% senior notes maturing in September 2020, leaving essentially no refinancing risk over the ratings horizon (given that Allergan's $800 million revolving credit facility was also extended five years in October 2011). Strong Liquidity Maintained Allergan maintains solid liquidity through full availability under an $800 million credit facility maturing in October 2016, serving to back up a $600 million commercial paper program. Free cash flow rose dramatically in 2011 to $891 million from $287 million in 2010 when operating cash flow was negatively affected by the cost of a legal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Accordingly, free cash flow margin expanded to 16.4% last year from 5.8% in 2010. Fitch believes that the current free cash flow margin will be sustained or exceeded through the intermediate term. Additional liquidity comes from cash and short term investments of $2.59 billion at the end of 2011. Shareholder Pressures Tamed Allergan has traditionally chosen to invest capital into the business rather than satisfy shareholder interests. Returns to shareholders have been modest throughout the company's history comprising a modest dividend and share repurchases to offset stock option dilution. Quarterly dividends have remained at $.05 per share since 2005, while share repurchases are conducted under the company's 'evergreen' share repurchase program that has been maintained since 1993. Net share repurchases have averaged $100 million annually over the last five years. In 2011, Allergan paid $61 million in dividends and repurchased a net of $198 million of common equity. Guidelines for Further Rating Actions Negative action is considered unlikely at this time given the operational success over the few past years despite significant pressure on cash-pay business from the global recession, especially in 2009. However, a downgrade would result from a leveraging transaction such that adjusted leverage rises and stays around 2.0x through the intermediate term.