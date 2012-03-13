版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 01:59 BJT

TEXT-Fitch raises Allergan ratings

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Allergan Inc.'s     
(Allergan) long-term ratings as follows:	
	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A';	
--Senior unsecured debt to 'A+' from 'A';	
--Bank loan to 'A+' from 'A'.	
	
Fitch has also affirmed Allergan's short-term ratings as follows:	
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';	
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.  The ratings apply to approximately $1.6 billion 	
of outstanding debt.	
	
Unscathed After Global Recession	
	
Allergan generated attractive revenue growth for the second consecutive year as 	
company sales increased by 10.2% in 2011.  Macroeconomic headwinds still plague 	
the industry and place demand pressure on the company's cash-pay businesses, 	
which collectively represent around 40% of company revenues.  However, uptake of	
aesthetic products, both body and face, have proven to be resilient to the 	
external stresses.  Global sales of Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, and breast 	
augmentation products rose 12%, 27.8%, and 9.5%, respectively.  Overall sales 	
performance was also bolstered by two top-selling prescription pharmaceuticals, 	
Restasis and Lumigan, sales of which increased by 12.3% and 16.3%.  Fitch 	
forecasts annual sales growth of 7% or greater over the ratings horizon despite 	
potential generic competition to Allergan's older product lines.	
	
European Exposure Manageable	
	
Fitch believes the company can withstand the macroeconomic headwinds in Europe 	
given past operational success through the great recession in the U.S., 	
Allergan's primary market.  The worst impact from the global recession for 	
Allergan occurred in 2009; yet, the company still achieved top-line growth 	
albeit modest (2.3%) despite demand pressures on the cash-pay businesses leading	
to flat Botox revenues and declines in all medical device sales.  Compared to 	
approximately 60% of sales derived from the U.S., European territories generated	
one-half of overseas revenues or only 20% of entire company sales in 2011.  	
Allergan's exposure to troubled European countries is highly manageable and 	
comprises around $50 million in receivables from public and non-public hospitals	
in Italy and Spain ($11 million booked for bad debt expense related to these 	
receivables in 2011).  Also, the company had no government debt exposure to 	
Greece at the end of 2011.    	
	
Margin Expansion Sustained	
	
Fitch anticipates the strong margins achieved in 2011 can be sustained over the 	
intermediate term while assuming increasing sales and marketing expenses to 	
promote new product approvals and indications gained over the past two years.  	
EBITDA margin of 32% in 2011 was relatively consistent with 31.9% in the prior 	
year, which has improved from 27.1% in 2008 from manufacturing efficiencies and 	
restructuring actions.  Fitch believes that some downward pressure on margins 	
may arise over the ratings horizon from incremental investment into the R&D 	
program as the company looks ahead to potential patent expiry of key 	
pharmaceuticals in the long term.	
	
No Refinancing Risk	
	
Fitch expects modest improvement in leverage over the ratings horizon to come 	
from operational success as the debt load remains steady.  Total debt dropped to	
$1.62 billion at the end of 2011 from $2.21 billion in 2010 after Allergan 	
called and paid $809 million to retire 1.5% convertible debt in April.  In 	
conjunction, gross debt and adjusted debt leverage eased somewhat to 0.9 times 	
(x) and 1.2x, respectively, at the end of 2011 from 1.0x and 1.2x in 2010 	
(excluding pre-funding of the convertible debt in 2010).  The capital structure 	
is now relatively simple mainly comprising $800 million in 5.75% senior notes 	
due in 2016 and $650 million in 3.38% senior notes maturing in September 2020, 	
leaving essentially no refinancing risk over the ratings horizon (given that 	
Allergan's $800 million revolving credit facility was also extended five years 	
in October 2011).	
	
Strong Liquidity Maintained	
	
Allergan maintains solid liquidity through full availability under an $800 	
million credit facility maturing in October 2016, serving to back up a $600 	
million commercial paper program.  Free cash flow rose dramatically in 2011 to 	
$891 million from $287 million in 2010 when operating cash flow was negatively 	
affected by the cost of a legal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. 	
Accordingly, free cash flow margin expanded to 16.4% last year from 5.8% in 	
2010.  Fitch believes that the current free cash flow margin will be sustained 	
or exceeded through the intermediate term.  Additional liquidity comes from cash	
and short term investments of $2.59 billion at the end of 2011.	
	
Shareholder Pressures Tamed 	
	
Allergan has traditionally chosen to invest capital into the business rather 	
than satisfy shareholder interests.  Returns to shareholders have been modest 	
throughout the company's history comprising a modest dividend and share 	
repurchases to offset stock option dilution.  Quarterly dividends have remained 	
at $.05 per share since 2005, while share repurchases are conducted under the 	
company's 'evergreen' share repurchase program that has been maintained since 	
1993.  Net share repurchases have averaged $100 million annually over the last 	
five years.  In 2011, Allergan paid $61 million in dividends and repurchased a 	
net of $198 million of common equity.  	
	
Guidelines for Further Rating Actions	
	
Negative action is considered unlikely at this time given the operational 	
success over the few past years despite significant pressure on cash-pay 	
business from the global recession, especially in 2009.  However, a downgrade 	
would result from a leveraging transaction such that adjusted leverage rises and	
stays around 2.0x through the intermediate term.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐