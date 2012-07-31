版本:
GENESISHEALTHCARE/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 31 Genesis Healthcare Corp: * Moodys assigns b2 cfr to parent company of Genesis Healthcare ; credit

facility rated b2; outlook is stable

