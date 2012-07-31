TEXT-S&P corrects FHLB Seattle rating, now 'AA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its long-term
issuer credit rating on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle (FHLB Seattle) by
lowering it to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The outlook remains negative, and the short-term
rating remains unchanged at 'A-1+'.
The rating reflects FHLB Seattle's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
of 'a+', plus two notches of uplift to reflect expected extraordinary
government support if needed, according to our government-related entity
criteria (see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010).
Our rating on an institution that has an SACP of 'a+' and a "very high"
likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from a government rated 'AA+',
should be 'AA' (see "U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' Unsolicited Ratings Affirmed; Outlook
Remains Negative On Continued Political And Fiscal Risks," published June 8,
2012). At the time FHLB Seattle's SACP declined to 'a+' (see "Federal Home
Loan Bank of Seattle 'AA+/A-1+' Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Negative
From Stable," published July 2, 2010), we should have lowered our long-term
issuer credit rating on the bank to 'AA'.
The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Federal
Home Loan Bank System, which are based on the joint and several liability of
the 12 Federal Home Loan Banks, is unaffected. The rating on the system's debt
is the same as the sovereign rating on the U.S., which reflects our opinion
that the likelihood of extraordinary government support is almost certain.
RATINGS LIST
Rating Lowered
To From
Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Negative/A-1+
(New York Ratings Team)