TEXT-S&P corrects FHLB Seattle rating, now 'AA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its long-term
issuer credit rating on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle (FHLB Seattle) by
lowering it to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The outlook remains negative, and the short-term
rating remains unchanged at 'A-1+'.

The rating reflects FHLB Seattle's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) 
of 'a+', plus two notches of uplift to reflect expected extraordinary 
government support if needed, according to our government-related entity 
criteria (see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 
Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010).

Our rating on an institution that has an SACP of 'a+' and a "very high" 
likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from a government rated 'AA+', 
should be 'AA' (see "U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' Unsolicited Ratings Affirmed; Outlook 
Remains Negative On Continued Political And Fiscal Risks," published June 8, 
2012). At the time FHLB Seattle's SACP declined to 'a+' (see "Federal Home 
Loan Bank of Seattle 'AA+/A-1+' Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Negative 
From Stable," published July 2, 2010), we should have lowered our long-term 
issuer credit rating on the bank to 'AA'. 

The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Federal 
Home Loan Bank System, which are based on the joint and several liability of 
the 12 Federal Home Loan Banks, is unaffected. The rating on the system's debt 
is the same as the sovereign rating on the U.S., which reflects our opinion 
that the likelihood of extraordinary government support is almost certain.

RATINGS LIST

Rating Lowered
                          To                 From
Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle
 Issuer Credit Rating     AA/Negative/A-1+   AA+/Negative/A-1+



 (New York Ratings Team)

