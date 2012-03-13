版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 02:52 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Armstrong World Industries ratings

March 13 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based building products manufacturer Armstrong World Industries 	
Inc. recently announced that it is considering a $500 million special dividend 	
for shareholders, which will be funded through excess cash and a $250 million 	
upsizing of its existing term loan B.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong.	
     -- We are also affirming the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's 	
proposed upsized $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Armstrong's total 	
adjusted leverage will remain 4x or below, which is a level we consider to be 	
in-line with the rating. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating on Armstrong World Industries Inc.. The rating
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level ratings on the company's 	
proposed upsized $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility. The proposed 	
upsized facility consists of a $250 million revolving credit facility due 	
2015, a $250 million term loan A due 2015, and a proposed upsized $800 million 	
term loan B due 2018. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our 	
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment 	
default.	
	
We expect proceeds from the proposed upsized term loan B, along with excess 	
balance sheet cash, to be utilized to fund a special $500 million dividend to 	
shareholders.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings affirmation follows Armstrong's recent announcement that it was 	
considering the issuance of a $500 million special dividend to shareholders, 	
funded through the combination of excess balance sheet cash and a $250 million 	
add-on to its existing term loan B due 2018. As a result of the proposed 	
additional debt, we expect total adjusted leverage to increase to about 4x by 	
year-end 2012, compared with about 3.5x as of the end of 2011, but still be 	
within levels we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. (Total 	
adjusted leverage includes adjustments for pensions, operating leases, and 	
dividends and half the operating debt from WAVE, Armstrong's ceiling grid 	
joint venture with Worthington Industries Inc..) In addition, 	
we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain between 20% and 30%, 	
and for Armstrong to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver 	
availability, in excess of $400 million.  	
 	
The affirmation also reflects our belief that Armstrong will continue to 	
improve profitability, despite relatively weak sales growth, due to ongoing 	
cost-cutting and other rationalization efforts. We expect EBITDA to increase 	
to about $400 million for fiscal year 2012, including about $55 million in 	
dividends from WAVE, up from about $380 million in 2011 (also including $55 	
million in WAVE dividends). 	
	
We expect minimal top-line growth in 2012, given ongoing weakness in new 	
construction and repair and remodeling spending, as well as economic 	
uncertainty in the Eurozone, from which Armstrong derives about 20% of sales. 	
We expect repair and remodeling spending, from which Armstrong generates 	
approximately 70% of sales, to be relatively flat in the first half of 2012, 	
with slight spending growth expected in the second half of the year. Standard 	
& Poor's economists are projecting total housing starts of 730,000 in 2012, an 	
almost 20% improvement over 2011 levels; however, much of the growth will come 	
from the multifamily sector, and products sold into the multifamily market 	
typically carry a lower margin than products sold into the single-family 	
market for Armstrong. In addition, our economists are projecting a mild 	
recession in the Eurozone in the first half of 2012, with 0% total GDP growth 	
projected for the full year. In 2013, our economists are projecting total 	
housing starts of 990,000, a modest recovery in repair and remodeling 	
spending, and Eurozone GDP growth of 1%. 	
	
In addition, we believe the company's financial policy will continue to be 	
aggressive, as the proposed $500 million dividend follows the payment of an 	
$800 million dividend in 2010 that was also partly funded with debt. We think 	
additional dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions are likely over the 	
course of our ratings horizon; however, we expect total leverage to remain 	
below 4x, a level we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We 	
also expect that liquidity will remain adequate in the event of additional 	
dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions. We expect Armstrong to 	
maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess 	
of $400 million.  	
	
The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong reflects our view of the 	
company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk (as our 	
criteria define the terms). The fair business risk profile reflects our 	
assessment that the company will continue to maintain its leading positions in 	
vinyl and wood flooring and ceiling systems production, strong brand names and 	
recognition, a fair balance between residential and commercial end markets, 	
"adequate" liquidity, and continued dividends from WAVE.	
	
Liquidity	
Given our operating expectations, we believe Armstrong has adequate liquidity 	
to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity 	
profile includes:	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under 	
the company's $250 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x 	
over the next year and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would 	
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant 	
test measures.	
	
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $231 	
million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility, $49 	
million of capacity under a $100 million receivables securitization facility, 	
and about $481 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Pro forma for the payment 	
of the $500 million dividend, about $250 million of which will be funded with 	
cash, we still deem liquidity to be adequate. We expect Armstrong to maintain 	
total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 	
million.	
	
In addition, we estimate cash flow from operations to be between $250 million 	
and $300 million in 2012. Given increased capital expenditures in 2012 to fund 	
the construction of five new plants, we estimate free operating cash flow to 	
be breakeven to slightly positive. In 2013, we expect free operating cash flow 	
to grow to $50 million to $100 million, as some of Armstrong's new plants are 	
expected to come online, and capital expenditures should begin to step down.	
	
We expect Armstrong will maintain adequate headroom under its 4.5x maximum 	
consolidated net leverage covenant, which begins to tighten in 2014, as well 	
as its 3x minimum interest coverage covenant.  	
	
Aside from minimal term loan amortization payments, Armstrong will not have 	
debt maturities until 2015, when its term loan A and revolving credit facility 	
mature.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 	
Armstrong World Industries Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly 	
following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Armstrong's total 	
adjusted leverage will remain 4x or below, in line with our view of the 	
rating, despite additional debt to fund a proposed shareholder dividend. We 	
also believe that Armstrong's ongoing cost-cutting and rationalization efforts 	
will continue to improve EBITDA despite still-challenging economic conditions. 	
We also expect Armstrong to keep total liquidity, including cash and revolver 	
availability, in excess of $400 million.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if the company continues to increase 	
its use of debt for additional shareholder-friendly actions or debt-financed 	
acquisitions, or if the ongoing weakness in the company's end markets results 	
in lower-than-expected profitability. We could take a negative rating action 	
if total adjusted leverage exceeds 4.75x on a sustained basis, or if total 	
liquidity, including balance sheet cash and revolver availability, fell below 	
$200 million.	
	
We consider a positive rating action unlikely over the near term, given the 	
company's aggressive financial policy toward shareholder dividends, which we 	
consider to be a key rating factor.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Building Materials Companies, Strongest 	
to Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Armstrong World Industries Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                       BB-/Stable/--      	
 Senior Secured                                BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                             3                  	
	
Add On; Rating Affirmed	
 Proposed $800 million term loan B due 2018    BB-	
   Recovery Rating                             3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐