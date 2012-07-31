版本:
中国
2012年 8月 1日

NLVFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 31 NLV Financial Corp: * Moodys affirms NLV financials baa2 sr. debt rating; stable outlook * Rpt-moodys affirms nlv financials baa2 sr. debt rating; stable outlook

