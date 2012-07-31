版本:
TEXT-S&P may cut Readers Digest Assn. Inc ratings

Overview
     -- New York-based publisher and direct marketer Reader's Digest Assn. 
Inc.'s revenue and EBITDA trends have been weaker than we had expected.
     -- We placed our ratings on the company, including the 'CCC+' corporate 
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that declining global 
economic fundamentals could continue over the near-to-intermediate term, 
straining the company's liquidity.

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' 
corporate credit rating and 'CCC' senior secured ratings for New York-based 
publisher and direct marketer Reader's Digest Assn. Inc. on CreditWatch with 
negative implications.  
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that continued weak operating 
performance and negative discretionary cash flow may result in meaningful 
reduction in the company's cash balances and that it may need an amendment to 
its credit facility within the next year. Reader's Digest's direct mail and 
publishing business are subject to significant medium term structural risks, 
and we view a meaningful decline in liquidity or a covenant violation as a key 
short-term catalyst that would contribute to a payment default

Sales, pro forma for discontinued operations and fresh start accounting, fell 
11.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2012, while negative covenant EBITDA 
increased to $37.7 million from $16.2 million on the inability to reduce costs 
at the same pace as the revenue declines. Cash balances are the primary source 
of liquidity as the company does not have a revolving credit facility. Liquid 
cash balances were only $81.6 million as of March 31, 2012, after subtracting 
$72.3 million of cash held by foreign subsidiaries, while negative 
discretionary cash flow was about $84 million for the 12 months ended March 
31, 2012. 

We also expect the company to continue facing secular pressure in its 
publications and direct marketing businesses, restricting its ability to 
improve operating performance and generate positive discretionary cash flow. 
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, pro forma for the impact of fresh 
start accounting and the divestiture of Every Day with Rachael Ray, music and 
video revenue declined about 14.5%, books revenue declined about 9.1%, and 
magazine circulation revenue declined 4.9%. Advertising and non-published 
products and services revenue, supported by increased North America 
partnership licensing and advertising revenue, increased 11.7%.

As of March 31, 2012, pro forma for $60 million of debt repayment in the 
second quarter 2012, the company had roughly a 37% pro forma EBITDA margin of 
compliance against its 7.5x total leverage test. The total leverage covenant 
tightens to 6.25x on Sept. 30, 2012. We estimate that the margin of compliance 
may rapidly contract over the near term due to weak operating performance. 
Covenant EBITDA is calculated on a trailing-four-quarter basis and allows for 
a number of add-backs such as up to $25 million of annual restructuring 
expenses, foreign exchange losses, Ab Circle Pro Federal Trade Commission 
settlements, and purchase accounting/fresh start accounting adjustments. 
Unlike previous credit agreements, negative EBITDA quarters are included in 
the calculation.

We believe initiatives to improve profitability by refocusing on core brands 
to optimize business and asset returns, cut costs, and divest unprofitable 
business were critical elements missing from Readers Digest's 2009 in-court 
reorganization. We see a significant risk that liquidity may be depleted 
before the company completes its restructuring objectives.

Outlook
In resolving the CreditWatch, we will reassess the company's liquidity and 
ability to maintain an adequate compliance with financial covenants. If we 
conclude that cash balances could decline below $100 million within the next 
year, or it becomes apparent that the margin of covenant compliance could 
decline below 10%-15%, we will most likely downgrade the corporate credit 
rating.

Ratings List
Reader's Digest Assn. Inc.
RDA Holding Co.

Ratings On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Corporate Credit Rating                 CCC+/Watch Neg/--  CCC+/Negative/--

Senior Secured
  Local Currency                        CCC /Watch Neg     CCC /Watch Pos
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5

